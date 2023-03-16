Seven years ago, Ben Retzlaff first walked into Madison Square Garden.

As a self described "fan boy historian" for the game of basketball, the then McDonell senior took in all the sights the historic venue had to offer.

Saturday night, Retzlaff was a part of history back in the world's most famous arena on Marquette men's basketball coach Shaka Smart's staff as the Golden Eagles punctuated a memorable regular season with a Big East Conference Tournament victory over Xavier.

It was the latest in a year of stellar achievements for the Golden Eagles as Marquette (28-6) prepares to open the NCAA Tournament on Friday as a No. 2 seed in Columbus, Ohio, versus No. 15 Vermont (23-10). Retzlaff has played a crucial part in the team's success as the team's digital graphics coordinator. The 2016 McDonell graduate serves the program in many roles as a creative resource for communicating and executing Smart's culture in a digital way through avenues such as recruiting graphics, internal messaging and social media while also acting as a liaison for the men's basketball program with the marketing and communication department.

But even a role as defined as digital graphics coordinator has grown into something more with Retzlaff working as an interpersonal connector for Smart to the department and the community with some public relation and culture building responsibilities Retzlaff has embraced.

It's Retzlaff's second year with the Golden Eagles after filling a variety of roles with teams at UW-Eau Claire and Louisiana Tech following one year as a player in college at St. Norbert College.

Retzlaff said Smart's core tenants of relationship, growth and victory have been embraced by the program since the Wisconsin native took over as head coach in 2021. Marquette posted a 19-13 record in Smart's first season and qualified for the NCAA Tournament before falling to eventual national runner-up North Carolina in the opening round.

But the team has built on that first season, winning the program's first outright conference championship since an American Conference title in 2002-03, when the Golden Eagles advanced to the Final Four under Tom Crean. A relatively young team led by sophomore Big East Player of the Year Tyler Kolek, junior Olivier-Maxence Prosper and sophomores Kam Jones, David Joplin and Oso Ighodaro, the Golden Eagles have bought into Smart's values and principles and responded with a stellar effort on the court. Retzlaff said it's Smart and the coaching staff who lay the groundwork for the culture, but it's been the players who have taken to the message a buy-in from the staff, players and administration.

“It’s been very unique, the level of buy-in and connectivity our players have," Retzlaff said.

Those messages of relationship, growth and victory are pasted all around the Marquette program and serve as the embodiment of everyone involved. Retzlaff has worn many hats in the college basketball world since stepping away from the game as a player after his first season at St. Norbert. He worked for Matt Siverling at UW-Eau Claire as an assistant coach for three seasons from 2017-20 before moving on to the Division I level with Louisiana Tech and coach Eric Konkol as a graduate manager and director of creative and branding for the men's basketball program.

“This game is a true connector on and off the floor, and I felt like since I’ve been young I’ve really appreciated relationship with people and that was the driver in my life," Retzlaff said. "So to be around a type of business that is relationship and connector driven it’s really fulfilling in that aspect.”

Retzlaff has always wanted to work in a field where people come to watch him, rather than where he goes to watch others. He experienced that type of moment this past weekend in New York, where as a McDonell senior on a class trip he watched George Washington defeat Valparaiso in the finals of the National Invitational Tournament at Madison Square Garden. Fresh off a championship of his own in leading the McDonell boys basketball team to the Division 5 state title a few weeks earlier, Retzlaff has always had a passion for the game of basketball but also for the connections with people that make up the sport.

He's found a kindred spirit of sorts with Smart and the Golden Eagles.

“It’s really impacting to see such a leader like coach Smart even with all he’s accomplished to really be human and himself in terms of valuing something like human connection and relationship," Retzlaff said. "That’s the thing I take the most from working with him and working around other people that work for him and the players that are coached by him.

"It’s all this infectious messaging of relationships that drive our growth through player development and personal development, and it ultimately leads to that third core value of victory — winning on the floor and off the floor for all members involved.”

Retzlaff is grateful for the support he's received — both from family and friends back in Chippewa Falls as well as friends and colleagues he's met along the way.

“Marquette’s a special, special place with special people," Retzlaff said. "There’s really no surprise how success can create itself because of those foundations with coaches and administrators and players that are put in place.”

Marquette matches up with the America East Conference champion Catamounts on Friday with the winner facing either No. 7 Michigan State or No. 10 USC in Sunday's second round. Two wins would get the Golden Eagles into the Sweet 16 for the first time in 2013, and two after would have the team back in the Final Four for the first time in 20 years.

Those expectations might have seemed far fetched to many outside the Marquette program at the start of the season, but those within it believed the team could be primed for special things.

“This building isn’t a place that limits expectations, and our players definitely don’t do that," Retzlaff said.