Mixed Martial Arts: Chi-Hi sophomore Stary striving for a youth world MMA championship in Abu Dhabi

At the age of 10, Max Stary knew what he wanted to be.

Now, just five short years later, the incoming Chi-Hi sophomore is well on his way to a lofty goal. This week, the 15-year-old Stary is halfway across the world in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates to compete in the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation Youth World Championships.

Team USA has taken 30 athletes for competition as overall nearly 500 athletes from 42 countries will be in action beginning later this week through the weekend.

Stary enters the world championships with an already accomplished mixed martial arts and jiu jitsu resume. He is a three-time Global Association of Mixed Martial Arts USA National Champion, a one-time U.S. Fight League National Champion and overall carries a youth MMA record of 26-1.

Stary first discovered mixed martial arts at the age of 10 when he stumbled upon a UFC fight and immediately knew he found his calling.

“I like fighting people in a safe environment,” Stary said with a smile. “I’m not just going to walk down the street and hurt someone. I like training, being active. I’ve always worked really hard at being physically active, and it’s been a big part of my life.”

When Max told his parents, Wendy and Jeremy, about his new goal for life, they were unsure.

“We knew very little about the sport. I was a little scared about him getting his face rearranged, but we’ve learned a lot about it,” Wendy said with a laugh. “I think dad was a little less worried than mom was. Learned a lot about it on the way, and I would say it’s an incredible sport. A lot of sportsmanship and really good for his confidence.”

Max said the sportsmanship and compassion he’s seen has been the most pleasantly surprising thing of his time training and competing.

“People are really nice. I’m friends with most of my opponents on Instagram and when I see them in real life we say hi and chat,” Max said. “I guess people don’t realize how friendly people are. We do a sport that looks really violent, but most of them are super good people.”

Max trains at Ronin Fitness in Eau Claire under coach Sam Gaier, and while Gaier didn’t start working with Max until after he started training, he quickly discovered how special of a competitor Max was. The teenager moved his way up to the adult classes, and Gaier said Max has been the “standard for success” for the program.

The opportunity to compete in mixed martial arts and jiu jitsu has allowed Max and his family to travel the country. It was at a USFL competition that he was pointed in the direction that ultimately led him to Abu Dhabi this week.

“It’s been great. We’ve met a lot of cool people,” Jeremy said of the support.

Max trains for three to four hours six days a week at Ronin Fitness and also teaches the teens program and helps with the kids classes. He cleans the mats three times a week and also works with adults in their fight camps as they prepare for their fights.

Away from the gym, Max is an honor roll student at Chi-Hi and said MMA fighters Tony Ferguson, Max Holloway and Israel Adesanya are his favorites.

Not long from now, Max won’t be the only member of his family training. His older brother, Tucker, is a senior at Chi-Hi and has also caught the bug. The family said once Tucker’s football season with the Cardinals is done, he wants to begin training in jiu jitsu.

There aren’t many high schoolers who know what they want to do in life and have already made significant strides to get there.

But Max isn’t like most high schoolers.

Once he graduates from Chi-Hi he wants to continue on the mixed martial path he’s on — a path that he hopes ultimately leads to the UFC, where he can become a champion.

He’s off to a good start in a sport his mother was “scared to death” to see her son try early on.

“They care about each other,” Jeremy said of the mixed martial arts community. “They’re not there to hurt each other. They’re there to compete. That’s what’s been great about this whole experience.”