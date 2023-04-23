Business is picking up for Max Stary.

The Chi-Hi sophomore is entering a key time in the mixed martial arts schedule as he prepares for two upcoming tournaments.

Stary will be heading to the Global Association for Mixed Martial Arts national tournament next weekend in Arkansas before gearing up for the United States Fight League national championships next month in California. The 16-year-old Stary is no stranger to either tournament as a three-time GAMMA champion and a one-time USFL national champ.

It was last year’s USFL national championship that advanced Stary to the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation Youth World Championships in Abu Dhabi, where he won the world championship at 137 pounds in the Youth B Boys 14-15 year old class last August.

Returning to Abu Dhabi is the goal once again, and Stary has been piling up competition to be ready for it. Stary discovered MMA at the age of 10 and knew he found what he wanted to do with his life. His parents, Wendy and Jeremy, were unsure but soon discovered the all the positives the sport provides.

Stary has a 59-2 record overall and trains nearly every day at Ronin Fitness in Eau Claire.

“Every single weekday, I’m training three hours a day,” Stary said. “I get home from school, grab some food and I go to the gym and I’m usually here until 8-8:30.”

Stary’s work ethic quickly caught the attention of Ronin Fitness head coach Sam Gaier, and by age 13, Stary was practicing with adults.

“It’s a good example for the adults he outworks, is my point I always make,” Gaier said of Stary’s effort.

Mixed Martial Arts: Chi-Hi sophomore Stary striving for a youth world MMA championship in Abu Dhabi Chippewa Falls 15-year old Max Stary's love for mixed martial arts has carried him around the country and world as he is in Abu Dhabi this week for the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation Youth World Championships.

Since winning the IMMAF championship last August, Stary has continued to travel the world. Last November, he competed in an international tournament in Tennessee, winning two different age classes (14-15 and 16-17) while competing against fighters from around Europe. February saw Stary travel to Greece to win a world championship with World Pangration Athlima Federation. Stary turned 16 since then and will be in the 16-17 group now, increasing the experience and talent of everyone he battles. But it’s a challenge he embraces.

“I think most of the fight is won in the gym,” Stary said. “It’s a cliché, but you’ve just got to be consistent. You’ve got to show up as much as possible and train hard. Once you get to the fight, most of the work is already done.”

A laid-back kid, most people are surprised when they discover Stary is a part of such a physical and potentially violent sport.

“A lot of people are surprised, because I’m not generally a violent person,” Stary said. “In the cage obviously I am; that’s the sport. But I’m not someone that picks fights with people outside of the cage. Sometimes people are shocked that’s what I want to do for a living is I want to get in a cage and fight people.”

Through the mixed martial arts world, Stary has found a community and a family that are supportive and welcoming.

“It’s been great. We’ve met a lot of cool people,” Jeremy said of the support last August.

The plan for Stary is to eventually move onto the amateur ranks where head strikes are added to the game — they are kept out of youth competition as many brains are still developing during that period. There’s no exact time when Stary will move onto the amateurs but said he’ll know when it comes. Until then it is important for Stary to stay active in competitions and see as many different types of competitors as possible. Through his travels, Stary has learned other places in the world allow for athletes to do more at a younger age, so even though Stary has more than 60 fights under his belt, he’s still behind many from other parts of the world.

“I think right now the most important thing is getting as much competition experience as possible,” Stary said.

Once Stary gets past amateurs, there are several options for him as a professional. The UFC is one with Stary noting bantamweight fighter Raul Rosas Jr. was able to go pro and be signed by the UFC at age 18 and is now 7-1 there.

Gaier said another option could be competing for One Championship, a company based out of Singapore that fields competitive bouts for not only mixed martial arts, but also kickboxing, Muay Thai and submission grappling. Gaier believes Stary can go as far as he wants — and it will be his unparalleled work ethic to take him there.

“He’s here more than most adults,” Gaier said of Stary’s work at the gym.

