Monday Prep Roundup: 16-run sixth inning powers Bloomer baseball past Marshfield Columbus

MARSHFIELD — The Bloomer baseball team scored 16 runs in the sixth inning of a 23-0 shutout win over Marshfield Columbus on Monday afternoon.

The Blackhawks (17-3) had 16 hits in the game and also drew 19 walks in a blanking of the Eastern Cloverbelt champion Dons.

Gabriel Prince had a team-high three hits for the Blackhawks, scoring four runs and driving in four more. Jay Ryder was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two runs batted in, Zeke Strand finished 2-for-3 with three runs scored and three RBIs, Collin Crane had two hits and three runs scored while drawing three walks, Thomas Stoffel was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and three RBIs and Marcus Harlestad had three RBIs, two hits and two runs scored.

Keegan Yohnk tossed four scoreless innings with three strikeouts for the win on the mound for Bloomer over the state-ranked Dons, who were ninth in Division 4 in the latest Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association state poll.

Eau Claire Regis 18, Cadott 1

At Cadott, the Ramblers scored 13 runs in the third inning of a Western Cloverbelt win.

Ryan Sonnentag and Tristan Drier were each 2-for-3 for the Hornets (3-12, 2-10) with Drier having a double and stealing a base.

Zander Rockow and Sam Knickerbocker each had three hits and Matt Vesperman had three runs batted in as Ramblers (15-1, 12-0) finished unbeaten in conference play for the first time since 1989.

Softball

Durand 8, Stanley-Boyd 6

At Durand, a late rally came up just short for the tenth-seeded Orioles in a Division 3 regional quarterfinal defeat against seventh-seeded Panthers.

Emily Brenner was 3-for-4 and finished a home run shy of the cycle to lead Stanley-Boyd as the Orioles scored five runs in the final three innings to cut into an 8-1 deficit. Kaden Drehmel had two hits and two run batted in and Mallory Eslinger was 2-for-4 with a run scored.

Joslin Carothers and Olivia Breidung each had three hits for Durand, who advances to play at second seed Baldwin-Woodville.

Boys Tennis

Chi-Hi's season ends at sub-sectionals

At Eau Claire, the Cardinals concluded their season at Division 1 sub-sectionals.

Nate Mason, Eric Andreo, Howard Hull and Shaun Cooper did not advance in singles action and the doubles teams of Jacob Harvey and Ryan Santo, Zandy Slowiak and Jack Hedinger and Jack Krista and Aidan Wickland were also bested.

