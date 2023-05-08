BLOOMER — The Bloomer baseball team earned a pair of wins over Cadott on Monday by scores of 18-7 and 11-0.

The first win was the conclusion of a contest initially suspended on April 28 with the Blackhawks owning a 15-5 lead after four innings. Braden Steinmetz and Zeke Strand had three hits and three runs batted in apiece as the Blackhawks scored one in the fifth and two in the sixth to push to a six-inning win. Keegan Yohnk and Collin Crane had two hits apiece while Crane, Gabriel Hillman, Nolan Wysocki, Thomas Stoffel, Justin Zwiefelhofer and Gabe Prince had two RBIs each.

Tristan Drier was 4-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored and Conner Roth had three hits and two runs batted in for the Hornets.

Yohnk scattered four hits and one walk across five scoreless innings for the shutout in the second game. The senior helped his own cause at the plate with three runs batted in while Steinmetz added two for Bloomer (6-4, 5-2).

Roth doubled for the Hornets (3-8, 1-5).

Thorp 8, Stanley-Boyd 3

At Thorp, the Cardinals scored all eight runs in the first three innings of a Western Cloverbelt win.

Aiden Rosemeyer was 3-for-4 with two doubles and three stolen bases at the plate while striking out 10 and allowing two earned runs in 6.2 innings pitched for the Cardinals. Stephen Frankewicz had two hits and two runs scored and Harley Zurakowski added a pair of hits for the Cardinals (2-7, 1-5).

Parker Krizan had two hits including a double and drove in one for the Orioles (3-8, 2-7).

Softball

Osseo-Fairchild 15, Cadott 4 (5 inn.)

At Cadott, the Thunder scored nine runs in the first inning of a Western Cloverbelt win.

Lauryn Goettl finished 1-for-3 with a home run and three runs batted in while Laken Ryan and Elly Eiler added two hits apiece for Cadott (2-9, 1-9).

Taylor Gunderson, Eleice Dahl, Rae Prudlick and Madisyn Loonstra had two hits each for Osseo-Fairchild (10-5, 7-4).

Fall Creek 5, Stanley-Boyd 4

At Stanley, the Crickets held off the Orioles to clinch at least a share of the Western Cloverbelt title.

Abby Reynolds drove in two and Sierra Close doubled for the Orioles. Reynolds also struck out one in allowing five unearned runs in seven innings in the circle.

Sophie Johnson had two hits and two runs batted in and Jenna Fitch struck out four while allowing three unearned runs in five innings as the winning pitcher for the Crickets (19-0, 12-0).

Boys Golf

Chi-Hi seventh at River Falls

At River Falls, the Cardinals were seventh as a team at a Big Rivers meet.

Chi-Hi finished with a 174 as Eau Claire Memorial (147) and Hudson (153) were at the top of the standings. Owen McCauley (42), Isaiah Boehnen (43), Brody Markert (44) and Andrew Johnson (45) were the scoring golfers for the Cardinals.

Eau Claire Memorial's William Schlitz shot a 34 to earn medalist honors.

Bauer third at Bomber invite

At Kohler, Andrew Bauer was third to lead McDonell/Regis at the Kohler Bomber invite.

Bauer shot a 73 to finish two strokes behind West De Pere's Mason Haupt and Sheboygan Falls' Andrew Kettle (71) for individual medalist. As a team McDonell/Regis tied for sixth with a 328 as Josh Brickner, Ben Biskupski and Carter Grill (85) were the other scorers. Kettle Moraine and West De Pere (320) were the top teams.

