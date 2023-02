BLOOMER — The Bloomer boys basketball team fell to Cumberland 68-58 on Monday evening in a nonconference contest.

Domanyck Schwarzenberger had a team-high 18 points for the Blackhawks (13-8). Collin Crane added 15 points and Jake Bleskacek scored 12 for Bloomer.

Jax Effertz led all scorers with 27 points for Cumberland (18-5).

Greenwood 57, Cornell 50

At Greenwood, the Indians beat the Chiefs in a nonconference game.

Bentley Spangler had 15 points for Cornell (5-19) with Blake Anders and Dylan Bowe adding 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Ryver Glenn led all scorers with 22 points for Greenwood (3-20).

Alma Center Lincoln 59, New Auburn 34

At New Auburn, the Hornets bested the Trojans in a nonconference battle.

Justin Melland scored 14 points for the Trojans (7-13) and Brayden Lotts added 10 points.

Jace Paul led the way for Alma Center Lincoln (10-13) with 15 points.

IN PHOTOS: Stanley-Boyd boys basketball hosts Bloomer 2-17-23 Bloomer at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 2-17-23 Bloomer at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 2-17-23 Bloomer at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 2-17-23 Bloomer at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 2-17-23 Bloomer at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 2-17-23 Bloomer at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 2-17-23 Bloomer at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 2-17-23 Bloomer at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 2-17-23 Bloomer at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 2-17-23 Bloomer at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 2-17-23 Bloomer at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 2-17-23 Bloomer at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 2-17-23 Bloomer at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 2-17-23 Bloomer at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 2-17-23 Bloomer at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 2-17-23 Bloomer at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 2-17-23 Bloomer at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 2-17-23 Bloomer at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 2-17-23 Bloomer at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 2-17-23 Bloomer at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 2-17-23 Bloomer at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 2-17-23 Bloomer at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 2-17-23 Bloomer at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 2-17-23 Bloomer at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 2-17-23 Bloomer at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 2-17-23 Bloomer at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 2-17-23 Bloomer at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 2-17-23 Bloomer at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 2-17-23 Bloomer at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 2-17-23 Bloomer at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 2-17-23 Bloomer at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 2-17-23 Bloomer at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 2-17-23 Bloomer at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 2-17-23 Bloomer at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 2-17-23 Bloomer at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 2-17-23 Bloomer at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 2-17-23 Bloomer at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 2-17-23 Bloomer at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 2-17-23 Bloomer at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 2-17-23 Bloomer at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 2-17-23 Bloomer at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 2-17-23 Bloomer at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 2-17-23 Bloomer at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 2-17-23 Bloomer at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 2-17-23 Bloomer at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 2-17-23 Bloomer at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 2-17-23 Bloomer at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 2-17-23 Bloomer at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 2-17-23