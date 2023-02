AUGUSTA — The Cadott boys basketball team snapped a 14-game losing streak on Monday, edging Augusta 61-58 in a nonconference battle.

Nolan Blum scored a team-high 16 points to lead the Hornets. Warren Bowe scored 12 points, Tegan Ritter added 10 points and Brodee Burish and Nolan Freed had eight points in the victory.

Drew Jacobs and Brennan King led all scorers with 19 points for the Beavers (5-13).

The win is the first for Cadott (5-14) since a 38-35 win over Glenwood City at the Northwest Tipoff Classic in Menomonie on Dec. 10 as the Hornets started the season 4-0.

Bloomer 68, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 59

At Bloomer, the Blackhawks bested the Bulldogs for a nonconference win.

Domanyck Schwarzenberger scored a game-high 26 points for the Blackhawks (11-6) while Zeke Strand had 10 points and Evan Rogge and Jake Bleskacek each scored nine points.

Benson Paulson finished with 22 points for Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (8-11).

Girls Hockey

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 6, Western Wisconsin 2

At Somerset, the Sabers picked up a Big Rivers win over the Stars.

Addisyn Buesgen scored twice for the Sabers (12-8-1, 4-3-0). Emma-lyn Stephenson had one goal and four assists while Rhyenne Fuerstenberg, Addison Frenette and Kinley Laux also scored in the win. Frenette, Fuerstenberg, Ashley Slupe, Mya Post, Rhylee Buesgen and Joey Schemenauer each had one assist as the Sabers scored three goals in the first period.

Kasandra Herr stopped 14 shots in the victory.

Girls Basketball

Marshfield 82, Chi-Hi 26

At Marshfield, the Tigers (18-4) topped the Cardinals (1-19) in a nonconference game.

IN PHOTOS: Northwest Tipoff Classic hosted by UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22 Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout 12-10-22