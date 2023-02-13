HOLCOMBE — Four players finished in double figures to lead the Cadott boys basketball team in an 83-54 nonconference win over Lake Holcombe on Monday evening.

Nolan Blum led the Hornets (6-15) with 19 points while Warren Bowe and Tegan Ritter each had 16 points and combined for six of the team's 11 3-pointers. Brodee Burish had 12 points in the win.

Brian Strzok scored 20 points to lead Lake Holcombe (6-14) with Ryley Craker added 13 points.

Girls Basketball

Elk Mound 44, Bloomer 41

At Elk Mound, a 3-pointer from Ellie Schiszik was the difference as the Mounders edged the Blackhawks in a nonconference battle.

Brooke Petska scored 11 points to lead Bloomer (8-14) and Brooklynn Sarauer added nine points.

Schiszik led all scorers with 23 points for the Mounders (22-1) and was joined in double figures by Tori Blaskowski with 11 points.

Butternut 54, Lake Holcombe 33

At Butternut, the Midgets bested the Chieftains in a nonconference matchup.

Karly Kirkman scored 21 points for Lake Holcombe (10-9).

Jersey Polencheck led all scorers with 23 points for Butternut (9-13).

Gymnastics

Chi-Hi/McDonell wins Big Rivers triangular

At River Falls, the co-op earned a win in a Big Rivers triangular.

Chi-Hi/McDonell scored 141.35 points to beat Eau Claire (34.225) and River Falls (133.625) for first as a team.

Izzy Keck finished first all-around with a cumulative score of 35.9 points with Lilly Schultz second (35.825) and Ella Spaeth third (34.725).

Keck was first in the vault (9.3), was third on the uneven bars (8.5) and floor exercise (35.9) and came home fourth on the balance beam (8.8).

Schultz won the balance beam (9.025) and tied for first in the floor exercise (9.35) while taking second on the uneven bars (8.95) and tied with Spaeth for third on the vault (8.9). Spaeth was also fourth in the floor exercise (9.075), tied for fifth on the bars (8.15) and sixth on the beam (8.6).

Ava Krista won the bars (8.95) and was seventh on the beam. Jocelyn Davis finished fifth in the floor (9.05), was ninth on the balance beam (8.25) and tied for ninth on the bars (7.9) in finishing eighth all-around.

IN PHOTOS: Cadott, Stanley-Boyd boys basketball renew rivalry 1-9-23