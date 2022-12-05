 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Monday Prep Roundup

Monday Prep Roundup: Cadott boys basketball pulls away from Cornell

Tegan Ritter

Ritter

CADOTT — The Cadott boys basketball team outscored Cornell in the second half 32-23 on the way to a 62-44 nonconference victory on Monday evening.

Tegan Ritter scored a team-high 17 points for the Hornets (2-0) and was one of four players to finish in double figures for Cadott. Warren Bowe scored 14 points, Braden Schneider had 11 points and Nolan Blum added 11 points off the bench in the victory.

Dylan Bowe led Cornell (2-2) with 14 points and Blake Anders added 12 points.

Whitehall 63, Thorp 54

At Thorp, the Cardinals fell the Norse in a nonconference battle.

Brady Stewart scored 18 points and Aiden Rosemeyer added 17 points for Thorp (0-4) with Denzel Sutton scoring 10 points.

Brayden Lisowski had 18 points for Whitehall (1-0).

Girls Basketball

Camryn Fjelstad

Fjelstad

Hudson 69, Chi-Hi 43

At Hudson, the Raiders earned a Big Rivers win over the Cardinals.

Ava Reuter led Chi-Hi (1-3, 0-2) with 16 points to go with six points apiece by Sarah Chaffee and Camryn Fjelstad.

Grace Lewis scored a game-high 17 points for Hudson (5-0, 2-0). 

Elly Eiler

Eiler

Cadott 77, Cornell 27

At Cadott, the Hornets stayed unbeaten with a nonconference win over the Chiefs.

Lauryn Goettl led all scorers with 24 points for the Hornets (5-0). Elly Eiler scored 16 points, Emma Kowalczyk had 12 points and Laken Ryan added 10 points in the win.

Kelsea Popp had seven points for Cornell (1-4).

