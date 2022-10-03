Monday Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi boys cross country wins La Crosse Chileda Classic team title

WEST SALEM — Later this month the Chi-Hi cross country team will hit the course at Maple Grove Venues to vie for a trip to the Division 1 state tournament.

Monday afternoon the Cardinal boys team got a pretty good warmup in as Chi-Hi finished in first place as a team at the La Crosse Chileda Classic. Chi-Hi finished with 42 team points to beat out La Crosse Logan (68) and La Crosse Aquinas (77) for the top team spot.

Chi-Hi had a strong presence at the front with five of the top 14 finishers to cruise to the team crown. Benjamin Cihasky finished in fourth place for the boys, timing in at 17 minutes, 14.9 seconds. Kansas Smith was seventh (17:51.0), Christian Crumbaker came home ninth (18:00.0), Mason Fredrickson finished 12th (18:02.6) and Jake Mason was 14th (18:14.6). La Crosse Aquinas' Jonathan Skemp won the race in 16:37.8.

The Chi-Hi girls team finished second as a team with 76 points, trailing Brookwood (32) for the top spot. Jordan Chen was the leading Cardinal girls in seventh (21:48.2) followed by Noelle Simetkosky and Ireland McQuillan in 15th and 16th, respectively, and Lizzy Dallas and Mckenzie Simonson in 21st and 22nd, respectively. La Crosse Aquinas' Naomi Koch won the race in 21:02.1.

Girls Golf Sectionals

Stanley-Boyd's Felmlee ties for 24th

At Solon Springs, Emerson Felmlee finished tied for 24th for the Orioles at Division 2 sectionals hosted at Hidden Greens North.

Felmlee shot a 102 to finish in a three-way tie for the position. Prescott's Ava Salay shot a 73 to earn medalist honors while Colfax/Elk Mound's Belle Kongshaug (80), Somerset's Ava Pesha (83) and Hayward's Alyson Reier (86) earned the three individual transfer spots to state.

Prescott won the team title with a 331 and Altoona/Regis shot a 368 to also advance to state.

Girls Tennis Sub-Sectionals

Chi-Hi ends season at Eau Claire Memorial

At Eau Claire, the Cardinals concluded their season with Division 1 losses.

In singles competition Anna Ebner (No. 1), Emma Albert (No. 2), Kam Glamann (No. 3) and Izzy Runstrom (No. 4) all fell in straight sets while the teams of Ally Richardson and Lexxi Sullivan (No. 1), Alaina Gerrish and Makenna Johnston (No. 2) and Mady Baker and Harper Risinger (No. 3) were all bested in doubles competition.

Bloomer concludes season at Baldwin-Woodville

At Baldwin, the Blackhawks ended their season with Division 2 defeats.

Madilyn Omar (No. 1), Chloe Grant (No. 2) and Maeghan Hanaman (No. 4) lost their first singles matches of the day while Lainey Thur earned a forfeit win in her first matchup at No. 3 singles before falling in the second round. The Bloomer teams of RyAnna Keller and Emma Harms (No. 1) and Savanna Seibel and Gabrielle Brenden (No. 3) lost doubles matches in straight sets and the No. 2 team of Adeline Frank and Kaylee Klatt fell in three sets 4-6, 6-1, 10-6 to Ellsworth's Mollie Anderson and Maggie Berns.