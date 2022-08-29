Monday Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi girls golf second at Big Rivers meet in Hallie

The Chi-Hi girls golf team finished in second place out of eight teams on Monday at a Big Rivers Conference meet hosted by Eau Claire North at Lake Hallie Golf Course.

The Cardinals finished with a combined score of 178, seven strokes behind New Richmond (171) atop the standings with Hudson and River Falls (183) tied for third.

Sarah Chaffee tied for fifth place, shooting a 43 to finish even with New Richmond's Nora Harris for the spot. Marley Sterling was close behind in a three-way tie for seventh with a 44, Addy Seaholm tied for 10th with a 45 and Ava Finn was tied for 12th with a 46 for the Cardinals.

River Falls' Mahlia McCane and New Richmond's Abbie Ritzer each shot a 40 to finish tied for first individually.

Stanley-Boyd's Felmlee second in Mondovi

At Mondovi, Emerson Felmlee finished second for the Orioles in a CloverCroix meet at The Valley Golf Course.

Felmlee shot a 42 to take second as Colfax/Elk Mound's Belle Kongshaug shot a 39 to earn medalist honors. Bloomer's Kaitlyn Bohl was third with a 45 to lead the Blackhawks.

Stanley-Boyd was second out of four teams with a cumulative score of 217. Liberty Simon shot a 56, Carly Verbeten finished with a 59 and Hannah Tinjum carded a 60 for the Orioles. Stella Nelson ended with a 56, Emma Southworth shot a 60 and Illa Nelson carded a 68 for the 'Hawks as they finished fourth with a team score of 229.