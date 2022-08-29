Monday Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi girls golf second at Big Rivers meet in Hallie

The Chi-Hi girls golf team finished in second place out of eight teams on Monday at a Big Rivers Conference meet hosted by Eau Claire North at Lake Hallie Golf Course.
The Cardinals finished with a combined score of 178, seven strokes behind New Richmond (171) atop the standings with Hudson and River Falls (183) tied for third.
Sarah Chaffee tied for fifth place, shooting a 43 to finish even with New Richmond's Nora Harris for the spot. Marley Sterling was close behind in a three-way tie for seventh with a 44, Addy Seaholm tied for 10th with a 45 and Ava Finn was tied for 12th with a 46 for the Cardinals.
River Falls' Mahlia McCane and New Richmond's Abbie Ritzer each shot a 40 to finish tied for first individually.
At Mondovi, Emerson Felmlee finished second for the Orioles in a CloverCroix meet at The Valley Golf Course.
Felmlee shot a 42 to take second as Colfax/Elk Mound's Belle Kongshaug shot a 39 to earn medalist honors. Bloomer's Kaitlyn Bohl was third with a 45 to lead the Blackhawks.
Stanley-Boyd was second out of four teams with a cumulative score of 217. Liberty Simon shot a 56, Carly Verbeten finished with a 59 and Hannah Tinjum carded a 60 for the Orioles. Stella Nelson ended with a 56, Emma Southworth shot a 60 and Illa Nelson carded a 68 for the 'Hawks as they finished fourth with a team score of 229.
Chippewa Falls 15-year old Max Stary's love for mixed martial arts has carried him around the country and world as he is in Abu Dhabi this week for the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation Youth World Championships.