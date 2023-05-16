MARSHFIELD — The Chi-Hi softball team broke out the bats in a big way in earning two wins in Marshfield on Monday by scores of 10-5 and 17-2 in three innings.

Paige Steinmetz and Mykle Buhrow homered in the first game. Buhrow was 3-for-3 with two runs scored, two runs batted in and a double while Steinmetz had two hits, two runs scored and two RBIs. Madyson Baker had three hits including two doubles while Makenna Johnston, Madisyn Bauer and Camryn Fjelstad had two hits apiece. Lakken McEathron struck out four while scattering two hits across four scoreless innings in the circle.

Chi-Hi scored 14 runs in the first inning of game two on the way to the quick win. Johnston had three more hits and scored twice, Lauren Shepherd was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, Buhrow had two hits and two runs batted in and Piper Kukuk was 2-for-3 with two runs batted in. Emma McIlquham tripled and scored a run for the Cardinals (16-4). Delaney Berg struck out four in three innings.

Prescott 11, Bloomer 7

At Bloomer, the Cardinals scored three runs in three different innings in a nonconference win.

Laikyn Maidment had three of Bloomer's 12 hits while Tori Jenneman, Delaney Zwiefelhofer, Isabel Rubenzer and Tyra Zwiefelhofer had two hits apiece with Tyra Zwiefelhofer driving in four for the Blackhawks (12-11).

Isabel Matzek was 3-for-3 and Addie Raebel homered and drove in three for Prescott (16-5).

Thorp 21, Cadott 6

At Cadott, the Cardinals jumped out to a 7-0 lead and scored nine runs in the seventh of a Western Cloverbelt win.

Izzy Haas had four of Thorp's 14 hits incuding a double while Abby Schultze was 3-for-5 with two triples, a double and five runs batted in for the Cardinals (4-13, 3-10). Payton Rhyner drove in three runs while Amy Kotecki and Jasmine Stratton had two RBIs each. Ava Teclaw doubled twice in the win. Stratton struck out a pair in a complete-game win in the circle.

Elly Eiler was 2-for-3 with a double and Eva Enestvedt had two hits for Cadott (3-12, 2-12).

Baseball

Osseo-Fairchild 11, Bloomer 3

At Bloomer, the Thunder no-hit the Blackhawks in a Western Cloverbelt win.

Ashton Oliver and Trig Korger teamed up for the no-no, striking out four combined while walking eight against Bloomer (8-6, 7-4).

Brody Seefeldt was 3-for-4 and Lucas Frase and Blake Johnson had two RBIs each for the Thunder (12-6, 9-2).

Cadott 15, Thorp 5 (6 inn.)

At Cadott, a nine-run sixth fueled the Hornets past the Cardinals for a Western Cloverbelt victory.

Tristan Drier homered as a part of a 2-for-5 effort with three runs batted in and Aiden Rykal doubled with two hits and also drove in three for Cadott (4-11, 2-7). Nolan Nordrum and Brandon Sikora had two RBIs each and Conner Roth, Michael Wellner, Aiden Rykal and Henry Danielson each had two hits.

Aiden Rosemeyer hit a homer to go with this three hits and four runs batted in and Stephen Frankewicz had two hits and scored twice for Thorp (2-11, 1-9).

Boys Golf

Chi-Hi ninth at Hudson invite

At Hudson, the Cardinals were ninth as a team at Troy Burne Golf Club.

Chi-Hi finished with a 340 as River Falls (302) edged a pair of schools for the top spot.

Zander Maier shot a 79 to lead the Cardinals, followed by Beckett Thatcher (83), Isaiah Boehnen (89) and Caden Kolinski (89).

Matthew Marsollek shot a 70 to earn individual medalist honors for River Falls.

