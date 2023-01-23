Monday Prep Roundup: Chippewa Falls gymnastics co-op wins Big Rivers triangular in Hudson

HUDSON — The Chippewa Falls gymnastics co-op rolled to a Big Rivers triangular victory in Hudson on Monday.

The co-op finished in the top spot with a cumulative score of 140.975 points to best River Falls (133.775) and Hudson (130.7) for first.

Izzy Keck was first all-around with a cumulative score of 36.3 points fueled by wins in the vault, balance beam and floor exercise while also finishing fourth on the bars. Lilly Schultz was second all-around by taking third in the vault, bars, beam and floor. Ella Spaeth was fourth all-around led by her runner-up finish on the vault while Ava Krista won the bars, was second on the beam and took fifth in the floor.

Leah Martin came home sixth on the vault as well in the win.

Boys Basketball

Bruce 100, Cornell 49

At Bruce, the Red Raiders earned an East Lakeland win over the Chiefs.

Blake Anders scored 13 points and Dylan Bowe added 12 points for Cornell (4-12, 1-9).

Ryan Popowich led all scorers with 36 points and eclipsed the 1,000-point mark for his career and Matt Popowich had 24 points for the Red Raiders (12-2, 9-1).

Gilmanton 71, Lake Holcombe 37

At Gilmanton, the Panthers picked up a nonconference win over the Chieftains.

Ryley Craker scored 19 points and Harley Schroeder added 14 points for the Chieftains (4-9).

Hunter Guenther had a game-high 31 points for the Panthers (3-10).

Girls Basketball

La Crosse Logan 72, Chi-Hi 39

At La Crosse, the Rangers picked up a nonconference win against the Cardinals.

Sarah Chaffee led the Cardinals (1-15) with 17 points.

Aaliyah Hamilton had 13 points and was one of four Rangers (7-8) to finish in double figures.

Cadott 66, Mondovi 53

At Mondovi, four players scored in double figures as the Hornets earned a nonconference win.

Lauryn Goettl led the Hornets (14-2) with 21 points. Emma Kowalczyk and Laken Ryan had 12 points each and Elly Eiler had 11 points.

Ava Coray scored 22 points for the Buffaloes (5-8).

IN PHOTOS: Chippewa Falls gymnastics co-op triangular 1-12-23 Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23 Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23 Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23 Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23 Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23 Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23 Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23 Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23 Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23 Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23 Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23 Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23 Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23 Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23 Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23 Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23 Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23 Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23 Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23 Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23 Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23 Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23 Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23 Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23 Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23 Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23 Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23 Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23 Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23 Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23 Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23 Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23 Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23 Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23 Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23 Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23 Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23 Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular 1-12-23