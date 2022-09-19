Monday Prep Roundup: Cornell volleyball sweeps Winter

CORNELL — The Cornell volleyball team stayed unbeaten in East Lakeland competition with a straight-set victory over Winter (25-20, 25-21, 26-24) on Monday evening.

Makya Hetherington had 14 assists, 14 digs and six kills for the Chiefs (10-2, 6-0) and Bralee Schroeder added 13 assists, six aces and three kills. Brooke Sime, Brooke Anderson and Marcella Boehm had five kills apiece with Anderson and Sime adding five aces each while Anderson also contributed 11 digs.

Teryn Close had 10 digs in the victory.

Girls Golf

Bohl, Felmlee tie for third in Bloomer

At Bloomer, Kaitlyn Bohl and Emerson Felmlee tied for third place at a CloverCroix meet at Bloomer Memorial.

Bohl and Felmlee each shot a 44 to finish behind Colfax/Elk Mound's Belle Kongshaug (37) and Osseo-Fairchild's Eleice Dahl (42) at the front. Bloomer finished third as a team with a 208 and Bohl was joined by teammates Olivia Price (48), Stella Nelson (53) and Emma Southworth (63). Stanley-Boyd took fourth with a 210 as Felmlee was joined by Carly Verbeten (54), Hannah Tinjum and Kylie Weiland (56) for the Orioles.

Osseo-Fairchild was first with a 192.