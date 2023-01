Monday Prep Roundup: Four-goal second period sparks Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey past Wisconsin Valley Union

MARSHFIELD — Four different players scored goals in a big second period for the Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team on Monday in a 4-1 win at Wisconsin Valley Union.

Paige Steinmetz, Rhylee Buesgen, Emma-lyn Stephenson and Joey Schemenauer each found the back of the net during a stretch of less than 13 minutes to turn a scoreless game after one period into a four-goal advantage after two.

Schemenauer assisted on two of the four goals while Stephenson, Steinmetz and Rhyenne Fuerstenberg each had one assist.

Kasandra Herr made 11 saves as the Sabers (11-7-1) outshot Wisconsin Valley Union (4-17) by a 41-12 margin.

Girls Basketball

Prairie Farm 55, Cadott 41

At Cadott, the Panthers pulled away for a nonconference win over the Hornets.

Lauryn Goettl scored 15 points to lead Cadott (15-4) and Elly Eiler added 12 points.

Avery Hansen had a game-high 18 points as Prairie Farm (18-0) outscored the Hornets 26-16 in the second half.

Athens 69, Stanley-Boyd 40

At Stanley, the Bluejays picked up a nonconference win against the Orioles.

Teagen Becker scored 11 points for Stanley-Boyd (4-12) and Lauren Potaczek added 10.

Jazelle Hartwig had a team-best 18 points for Athens (18-2).

McDonell 80, Thorp 22

At McDonell, the Macks stayed unbeaten atop the Western Cloverbelt with a win over the Cardinals.

