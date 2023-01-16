Monday Prep Roundup: Hoem's overtime goal lifts Chi-Hi boys hockey past Wausau West

Jackson Hoem's game-winning goal lifted the Chi-Hi boys hockey team past Wausau West in overtime 4-3 on Monday evening at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.

Hoem found the back of the net four minutes and 18 seconds into the extra period on a pass from Gus Thorp nearly immediately after the Cardinals went onto the power play. Hoem tied the game in the third period on an assist from Brett Krista while Carter Bowe and Mason Johnson scored in the first period for Chi-Hi (12-3).

Grant Halmstad scored two goals for the Warriors (7-9).

Derek Strong made 26 saves in the win while Parks Guenther stopped 45 shots for Wausau West.

Girls Hockey

St. Croix Valley 4, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 2

At River Falls, the Fusion doubled up the Sabers in a Big Rivers battle.

Kinley Laux and Rhyenne Fuerstenberg scored goals for the Sabers (8-5, 1-3) with Addisyn Buesgen, Tessa Leisses and Joey Schemenauer each registering one assist. Kasandra Herr made 28 saves in net for Chippewa Falls/Menomonie.

Morgan Kivel scored two goals for the Fusion (8-6, 4-1).

Girls Basketball

Somerset 74, Cadott 61

At Cadott, the Spartans bested the Hornets in nonconference action.

Lauryn Goettl scored 20 points for Cadott (13-2) with Elly Eiler and Emma Kowalczyk adding 17 and 10, respectively.

Heather Gaikowski led all scorers with 22 points for Somerset (11-3).

Elk Mound 64, Stanley-Boyd 28

At Elk Mound, the Mounders powered past the Orioles in a nonconference contest.

Teagen Becker had 15 points for the Orioles (3-10).

Tori Blaskowski scored 18 points to lead Elk Mound as the Mounders (14-0) raced out to a 35-10 halftime lead.