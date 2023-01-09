Monday Prep Roundup: Lake Holcombe girls basketball powers past Birchwood

HOLCOMBE — The Lake Holcombe girls basketball team jumped out to a 32-12 halftime lead on the way to a 66-23 triumph over Birchwood on Monday evening.

Emma Lechleitner led Lake Holcombe (6-3, 4-1) with 19 points and was one of four Chieftains to finish with at least eight points. Justine Kane had 14 points, Karly Kirkman scored 11 points and Abby Jones added eight in the victory.

Caiden Lindeman scored nine points for Birchwood (0-7, 0-4).

Wisconsin Rapids 59, Chi-Hi 42

At Wisconsin Rapids, the Red Raiders outscored the Cardinals 39-15 in the second half to earn a nonconference win.

Ally Richardson had 14 points and Sarah Chaffee added 11 points for the Cardinals (1-10).

Jazzlyn Redcloud scored 17 points for Wisconsin Rapids (2-11).

Boys Basketball

Birchwood 76, Lake Holcombe 66

At Holcombe, the Bobcats bested the Chieftains in an East Lakeland contest.

Harley Schroeder and Brian Strzok led Lake Holcombe (2-7, 1-4) with 25 and 24 points, respectively, and Ryley Craker scored 10 points.

Ethan Meyer led Birchwood (1-7, 1-4) with 21 points.