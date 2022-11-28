Monday Prep Roundup: Lake Holcombe girls rout Lac Courte Oreilles for first win

HOLCOMBE — The Lake Holcombe girls basketball team earned its first victory of the season on Monday with a 58-30 triumph over Lac Courte Oreilles.
Karly Kirkman had a big night in the victory with a game-high 26 points. Emma Lechleitner added 18 points and Justine Kane scored seven for the Chieftains (1-1).
Savannah Larson scored 14 points for Lac Courte Oreilles (0-1).
Gilman 63, Cornell 36
At Gilman, the Pirates topped the Chiefs for a nonconference win.
No other information from the game was immediately available.
Boys Basketball
Lac Courte Oreilles 62, Lake Holcombe 61
At Holcombe, the Eagles won on a halfcourt shot at the buzzer.
Harley Schroeder led Lake Holcombe (0-1) with 20 points and was joined in double figures by Brian Strzok with 15 points and Ryley Craker scoring 12.
James Wilson had a team-high 14 points for Lac Courte Oreilles (1-0).
Cornell 45, Gilman 40
At Gilman, the Chiefs (1-1) earned their first win of the season by besting the Pirates (0-1).
No other information from the game was immediately available.