EAU CLAIRE — The McDonell softball team shut out Eau Claire Regis 15-0 in five innings on Monday afternoon in a Western Cloverbelt matchup.

Kiara Leinenkugel had three of McDonell's 11 hits including a triple and stole one base while driving in three runs and scoring twice for the Macks. Morgan Wirtz and Katie Ruf had two hits each and combined for three runs batted in and one double apiece.

Ruf struck out six and scattered two hits and one walk in four innings in the circle for McDonell (6-0, 3-0).

Boys Golf

Chi-Hi's Kolinski ties for third at BRC Opener

At Lake Wissota Golf Course, Caden Kolinski finished in a seven-way tie for third for the Cardinals in their Big Rivers opener.

Kolinski shot a 2-over 38 to tie six other golfers for the spot. The senior had two birdies, one bogey and one triple bogey on the day. Ethan Krause (43), Owen McCauley (44) and Brody Markert (46) were the other scoring golfers as the Cardinals were sixth as a team with a 171.

Eau Claire Memorial (152) edged River Falls (153) atop the team standings with Eau Claire Memorial's Will Schlitz shooting a 1-under 35 to earn medalist honors.

Baseball

Somerset 7, Bloomer 1

At Somerset, the Spartans scored the final six runs of a nonconference win.

Braden Steinmetz had one hit and walked twice for Bloomer (2-1).

Chase Webster and Mason Schmidt had three runs batted in apiece for Somerset (1-5).

Spencer 9, Cadott 3

At Spencer, a seven-run sixth inning doomed the Hornets in a nonconference loss.

Warren Bowe was 4-for-4 with a double and Axel Tegels added two runs batted in and a double for the Hornets (1-4). Ashton Bremness struck out a pair while allowing two unearned runs in five innings.

Kaiden Miller, Luke Roehrborn and Zack Roehrborn had two hits apiece for Spencer (4-2).

