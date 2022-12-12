 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Monday Prep Roundup

Monday Prep Roundup: Onalaska powers past Chi-Hi in boys basketball battle

Gubgnit Mason

Mason

The Onalaska boys basketball team jumped out to a 40-19 halftime lead on the way to a 79-47 nonconference win on Monday evening at Chi-Hi.

Mason Monarski led the Cardinals (3-2) with 14 points and four rebounds while Gubgnit Mason added 11 points and three steals.

T.J. Stuttley led Onalaska (3-1) with 20 points and nine rebounds.

Justin Melland

Melland

Bruce 48, New Auburn 45

At Bruce, the Red Raiders made a 3-pointer at the buzzer in an East Lakeland win over the Trojans.

Braden Johnson led the Trojans (2-2, 1-2) with 18 points including four 3-pointers with Justin Melland adding 14 points.

Ryan Popowich scored 14 points and Brady Trott made the 3-pointer at the buzzer for the Red Raiders (3-1, 2-1).

0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News