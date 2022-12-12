Monday Prep Roundup: Onalaska powers past Chi-Hi in boys basketball battle

The Onalaska boys basketball team jumped out to a 40-19 halftime lead on the way to a 79-47 nonconference win on Monday evening at Chi-Hi.
Mason Monarski led the Cardinals (3-2) with 14 points and four rebounds while Gubgnit Mason added 11 points and three steals.
T.J. Stuttley led Onalaska (3-1) with 20 points and nine rebounds.
At Bruce, the Red Raiders made a 3-pointer at the buzzer in an East Lakeland win over the Trojans.
Braden Johnson led the Trojans (2-2, 1-2) with 18 points including four 3-pointers with Justin Melland adding 14 points.
Ryan Popowich scored 14 points and Brady Trott made the 3-pointer at the buzzer for the Red Raiders (3-1, 2-1).
IN PHOTOS: Chi-Hi boys basketball bests Eau Claire North 12-9-22
