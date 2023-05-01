STANLEY — Brett Kroeplin tossed 6.2 scoreless innings to lead the Stanley-Boyd baseball team to a 2-0 shutout victory over McDonell on Monday afternoon at Chapman Park.

Kroeplin struck out six while scattering four hits and a pair of walks before reaching his pitch limit late in the top of the seventh inning. Haydn Gustafson had three hits to lead the Orioles (3-5, 2-4) on offense while Kroeplin had two hits and scored twice and Logan Burzynski had two hits of his own in the win.

Cael Holm was 2-for-3 for McDonell (1-4, 1-3) and Aidan Misfeldt allowed one earned run in six innings on the mound.

Gilman 6, Greenwood 1

At Greenwood, the Pirates scored five runs in the third inning to help score an Eastern Cloverbelt victory.

Dalton Wisocky doubled twice and drove in one run while Grady Kroeplin was 2-for-4 with two runs batted in for the Pirates (1-2, 1-2). Kroeplin also had a big game on the mound, striking out 11 while scattering three hits and four walks across 5.2 innings and allowed one unearned run.

Chris Prusinski had two hits and one run batted in for Greenwood (0-6, 0-5).

Softball

Cornell/LH 16, Clear Lake 11

At Cornell, the Knights stayed unbeaten in East Lakeland play with a win over the Warriors.

Allie Turany was 4-for-4 and Makya Hetherington had two his for Cornell/Lake Holcombe (4-1, 4-0). Brooke Anderson pitched all seven innings for the win in the circle, striking out four.