Monday Prep Roundup: Stephenson nets hat trick as Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey routs Medford

Stephenson scored three of the four goals in the period for the Sabers (3-3) while Ashley Slupe added one on an assist from Rhylee Buesgen and Stephenson to help the team take control of what was a 2-2 game after the first period. Addisyn Buesgen scored two goals while Rhyenne Fuerstenberg, Addison Frenette and Joey Schemenauer also added goals in the victory. Kinley Laux, Tessa Leisses and Rhylee Buesgen assisted on three of the nine goals while Frenette and Stephenson helped on two.