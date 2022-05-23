Monday Prep Track and Field Regional Roundup: Chi-Hi wins nine Division 1 regional championships

HUDSON — The Chi-Hi track and field team won nine total Division 1 regional championships on Monday and advanced many more competitors to sectionals by virtue of strong performances at regionals in Hudson.

Brooklyn Sandvig won four of the regional titles for the Cardinals as she was victorious in the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes and the long jump while Brayden Warwick swept the 110 and 300 hurdles. Ava Krista also jumped to victory in the girls triple jump, Lukas Wagner won the boys 3,200 and the boys 3,200 relay team finished at the top of the charts.

Sandvig scored a clean sweep in her four events and will be busy once again on Thursday at sectionals in Marshfield. The junior won the 100 in 11.77 seconds — one full second in front of second place Rebecca Randleman of River Falls. Sandvig won the 200 with a time of 25 seconds flat and will be joined at sectionals in the event by teammate Olivia Sedlacek as the freshman finished third. Sandvig cruised to victory in the 400 with a time of 55.82 and won by more than five seconds over River Falls' Ella Peters and also scored the win in the long jump with a best leap of 18-feet, 6.75-inches. Krista earned the victory in the triple jump with a best jump of 34-8.5 to best second-place Ella Carstensen of Hudson by more than one inch.

Warwick scored a clean sweep in the boys hurdles to advance. The senior won the 110 hurdles with a time of 40.50 seconds and took the top spot in the 300 hurdles in 40.50 as he moves one step away from state. Wagner won a competitive 3,200 in 9:58.12 to edge out Eau Claire Memorial's Colin Hanson (10:00.06) and River Falls' Quin Andrews (10:02.95) for first. The boys 3,200 relay team of Ryan Beranek, Mason Howard, Wagner and Benjamin Cihasky won their race in 8:27.56 to edge out Eau Claire North (8:28.60) for first place.

Abby Merconti finished third in the 1,600 to advance to sectionals for the girls team. Ethan Faschingbauer (400) and Cihasky (800) were each third in their respective running events while Christian Crumbaker took third in the triple jump. Warwick, Crumbaker, Beranek and Faschingbauer also teamed up to advance to sectionals in the 1,600 relay by taking third place while Thomas Clary moved on in the discus after finishing fourth.

Hudson took first as a team in the girls standings with 160 points while Chi-Hi was second at 107. New Richmond (138) won the boys title and Chi-Hi was fourth (83).

Division 2

Bloomer, Stanley-Boyd win three titles each

At Baldwin, the Blackhawks and Orioles each won three regional championships.

Anders Michaelsen was victorious in the boys 800 for Bloomer in 2:01.94 with teammate Gavin Gehring taking fourth. Alexa Post finished first in the long jump with a best jump of 16-2.25 with Danielle Latz in third and Isabel Rubenzer won the triple jump at 33-1.5 with Latz also finishing third.

Alena Otto finished second in the 1,600 and fourth in the 3,200 to advance and Latz was also second in the high jump and teamed with Jensyn Skaar, Cicely Kiecker and Makaiah Kempe to take second in the girls 800 relay. The Bloomer boys 3,200 team of Lucas Anderson, Michaelsen, Gehring and Jaden Ryan also finished second. Anderson was third in the 3,200 while Kempe (300 hurdles), Benjamin Miller (long jump) and Hunter Steward (discus) were fourth to advance to Thursday's sectional in Rice Lake.

Teagen Becker won the high jump for Stanley-Boyd at a height of 5-0, Cooper Nichols was first in the 200 with a time of 23.77 and Madden Mahr was fourth while Zack Boes edged out Nichols to win the pole vault at a height of 11-6. Janelle Schesel (800) and Maralyn Boettcher (200) are moving on with second-place finishes in their events with Addison Mahr (300 hurdles) and Bethany Pilgrim (400) each finishing third in theirs. Two girls relays took third place as the 3,200 team of Pilgrim, Adyson Gustafson, Schesel and Leslie Derks and the 1,600 team of Boettcher, Pilgrim, Mahr and Schesel advanced.

Nic Schmelzer was fourth in both the 110 and 300 hurdles while Nichols (400), Carsen Hause (high jump) and Chase Sturm (shot put) were fourth to advance.

Prescott swept the team titles as the boys (142) and girls (126) were each first. The Bloomer girls were fourth (97) with Stanley-Boyd fifth (59) and the Oriole boys were fifth (74) and the Blackhawk boys came home seventh (57).

Division 3

McDonell's Baughman wins triple, long jump

At Durand, Destiny Baughman won the triple and long jumps to lead McDonell.

Baughman won the triple jump with a top leap of 34-10.25 and the long jump with a distance of 16-2 and is also moving to Thursday's sectional in Colfax in the high jump after taking fourth place and as a part of the girls 1,600 relay team as she teamed up with Sydney Flanagan, Sophie Schmidgall and Eva Bushman to finish third. Dan Anderson earned two second-place finishes after taking runner-up to Durand's Parker Schneider in the 1,600 and 3,200. He will also be in 1,600 relay action as he, Ben Siegenthaler, Paul Pfeifer and Calvin Rineck ran to a third-place finish. Isabelle Keck took second in the pole vault and Paige Smiskey finished second in the discus for the Macks.

Alex Tokarski advanced by virtue of taking third in both the 110 and 300 hurdles and Flanagan was third in the 100. The McDonell boys 3,200 relay team of Pfeifer, Siegenthaler, Harrison Bullard and Rineck was third in their race and Pfeifer moved on in the 800 after taking fourth. Two McDonell girls relays moved onto sectionals after taking fourth with the 3,200 team of Schmidgall, Olivia Heidtke, Christie Abbe and Bushman and the 400 team of Lily Hunter, Sofie Cupelle, Eva Van Den Heuvel and Caleigh Bergeron.

Triton Robey won a regional championship for New Auburn as he took first in the pole vault with a height of 12-9. Andrew Gotham was runner-up in the boys shot put and Paulina Weyergraf came home fourth in the 100 and 300 hurdles to advance in both events.

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser won the boys team title with 113 points as McDonell tied for sixth (58) and New Auburn was 11th (23.5). Eau Claire Regis (89) was first in the girls standings with McDonell fourth (83) and New Auburn 11th (23).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0