A series of unique circumstances helped Chi-Hi graduate Bridger Fixmer make his North American Hockey League debut for the hometown Chippewa Steel on Saturday evening.

Fixmer, a 2022 graduate, made 27 saves for the Steel in a 6-3 defeat to the Minnesota Wilderness to wrap up the regular season.

The addition of Fixmer to the Steel roster came officially on Friday. After starting Friday's game, the Steel wanted to give University of Minnesota-Duluth commit Adam Gajan a rest for Saturday's game with the playoffs on the horizon and normally the start would've went to Chippewa's other goaltender Carter Wishart.

Wishart has a 12-12 record in 25 starts this season with a 2.66 goals against average while stopping close to 91 percent of shots faced. But during the team's two-week trip from Alaska last week, Wishart started feeling under the weather. Initially it was thought to be allergies but after a doctor's visit Wishart found out he had Mononucleosis and the rookie goaltender was ruled out.

Chippewa opted to bring in tendered goalie Jack Hochsprung, who wrapped up his high school career at Lakeville South (Minn.) last month. But Hochsprung was injured in practice Thursday, sending the Steel into what coach Casey Mignone called 'scramble mode'.

Enter Fixmer, a former three-year starter between the pipes for the Cardinals with a 33-19-1 career record and 2.03 GAA while stopping more than 93 percent of shots faced. Fixmer had practiced with the team on occasion in recent years and recently wrapped up his first year of junior hockey. After starting in Canada Fixmer jumped on with the Minnesota Moose of the United States Premier Hockey League in the Premier league, a Tier-III league one level below the Tier-II NAHL.

Fixmer posted a 11-7-0-1 record in 19 games with a 3.19 GAA and 90.1 save percentage with the Moose before his season ended a few weeks ago. The 18-year old Fixmer was at home Thursday night when he received a call from a member of the Steel staff, asking if he'd be interested in suiting up for the team in Friday and Saturday's games versus the Wilderness.

Friday night Fixmer dressed as the backup to Gajan in a 2-1 Minnesota win before taking the ice as the starter in Saturday's finale.

“I think he was a little nervous at the start of the game and rightfully so," Mignone said. "I think a couple of the early goals if you asked him he would want back but he made some huge saves for us and he really settled in. By the time third period rolled around he looked like was pretty comfortable in there. A really tough situation to get thrown into and was happy he was able to play as well as he did.”

Former Eau Claire Memorial standouts turned teammates Joe Kelly, Carter Olson and Peyton Platter play for the Steel and combined with Fixmer gave the team a significant Big Rivers vibe for the weekend.

“It was such an awesome experience getting to step out on that ice again in front of a lot of local people," Fixmer said. "It was really cool playing with some old teammates and competitors like Joe Kelly, Peyton Platter and Carter Olson. I’ve been friends with them for a long time. It was nice lacing up the skates with them again.”

Fixmer stopped six of eight shots in the first period as the Wilderness jumped out to a 2-0 lead before Kelly and Aidan Willis scored goals to send the game into the first intermission tied at two.

“Yeah that first period was pretty rough," Fixmer said. "I was still a little bit rusty so I was trying to get a feel for the ice and the puck. As the game went on I felt more comfortable and controlled the net.”

The Chippewa Steel will face the Wisconsin Windigo in a best-of-5 series to open the NAHL Robertson Cup Playoffs next weekend.

Neither Wishart or Hochsprung will be ready to back up Gajan to start the series and the Steel will be bringing in another outside goaltender.

Fixmer said playing for the Steel has been a dream for him since the team moved to Chippewa Falls in 2018. He got a taste of it this past weekend and that will continue to fuel his hockey dreams. Fixmer will look to catch on with an NAHL team next season. If he doesn't, the option to play in the Tier-II National Collegiate Development Conference is in consideration.

“The past three or four years it’s been a goal for me to put on that jersey," Fixmer said of his two games with the Steel. "I kept working super hard for it and I just never looked back.”

