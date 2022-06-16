NAHL: Chippewa Steel address several positions in NAHL Draft

The Chippewa Steel provided attention to several different positions in Wednesday’s North American Hockey League Draft.

The Steel made six selections overall, picking players from spots all around the ice as the team looks to add more talent to the roster with its main camp coming up at the end of next month.

The first pick of the draft for Chippewa came was the 28th overall selection in the first round where Chippewa selected goaltender Adam Gajan from Slovakia. Gajan has spent the last two years playing for HK Skalica’s U18 and U20 teams and has put up strong numbers with both. He started with a 1.81 goals against average while stopping 94.7 percent of shots faced before moving up to the U20 team where he faced older competition and logged a 3.60 GAA and stopped just shy of 91 percent of shots.

Chippewa coach and general manager Casey Mignone said the team was pleased to be able to draft Gajan near the end of the first round.

“Adam’s a kid that we’ve known about for a few months and comes from a super-reliable source,” Mignone said. “We’ve watched a ton of video on him and we have high expectations for the kid. We were thrilled to be able to make that selection at 28.”

Chippewa selected defenseman Easton Zueger with the 43rd overall pick. The Sioux Falls, S.D. native Zueger is a veteran of the Tier-I United States Hockey League and played in 50 games a season ago with the Sioux Falls Stampede. Mignone is familiar with Zueger from his time with the St. Cloud Norsemen when the team tendered Zueger.

Drafting a player is not a guarantee the athlete will play for a team, but rather it’s a move to control that player’s rights if they play in the NAHL. If Zueger does not make the Stampede out of its training camp, then he could join the Steel for the Tier-II NAHL season.

The team spent the 79th overall pick of the draft on forward Jake Sondreal from Woodbury, Minn. just days after the Steel tendered Jake’s brother Zach. Both players could ultimately end up in the USHL, but if they don’t they would play in Chippewa. Both Jake and Zach were team captains at Cretin-Derham Hall High School where Jake scored 25 points in 19 games and Zach tallied 26 in 29 games.

Chippewa landed forward Joseph Arnold with the 92nd overall pick, defenseman Luke Magenau at pick 122 and forward Nik Howell with the 151st selection to round out their selections.

“I think we’ve done a nice job of identifying some players throughout the season and the tender process,” Mignone said. “It’s an opportunity for us to hit on some guys that might not necessarily be ready for a tender.”

The Steel finished with a 25-31-2-2 record last season in Mignone’s first season leading the franchise. Mignone was named the team’s coach and general manager prior to the start of the season after spending the previous two seasons in St. Cloud. The lead up to the draft was a busy time for Mignone and his staff. But the team has some time to catch its breath before business picks up again next month. The Steel are slated to host their main camp from July 28-Aug. 1 as many players vie to earn an invitation to the team’s training camp in preparation for this fall’s season.

“It’s a time to breathe and reset and see some family and friends,” Mignone said of the break. “Shoot, before we know it we’ll be talking about training camp. It’s crazy how fast the summer goes but happy to get through the draft. We feel really good about what we did. Now we’ll take a little breather.”

NAHL Draft Picks Round (Pick) Player (Position) 1 (28) Adam Gajan (goaltender) 2 (43) Easton Zueger (defenseman) 3 (79) Jake Sondreal (forward) 4 (92) Joseph Arnold (forward) 5 (122) Luke Margenau (defenseman) 6 (151) Nik Howell (defenseman)

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.