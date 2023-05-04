The 2022-23 season was a successful one in many ways for the Chippewa Steel.

The North American Hockey League squad advanced to the playoffs for the first time since moving to Chippewa Falls in 2018 and ended the year with 13 players committed to play at the next level in college.

It marked the second season with Casey Mignone as team head coach and general manager, but truly Mignone’s first full year with those duties after joining the team just before the start of the 2021-22 season. Prior to taking over the Steel, Mignone was the associate head coach and general manager for the St. Cloud Norsemen with previous stops with the Rochester Grizzlies in the NA3HL and two seasons as assistant coach at Division III college Johnson and Wales University.

Chippewa used a late season surge to post a 31-25-1-3 record, good for fourth place in the Midwest Division standings and advancement into the Robertson Cup Playoffs where the Steel were swept by the division champion Wisconsin Windigo. Mignone said a combination of the team’s progress, qualifying for the playoffs for the first time and bevy of players to earn college scholarships helped make the year a successful one.

The Steel were on the edge of the playoff chase a year ago when the team opted to go with a younger roster down the stretch and trade some of its veteran pieces. In return the team acquired younger players and also opened up valuable ice time for some of its own rookies which allowed the team to bloom this year.

“We’ve had some success in the past and we feel like our formula is pretty proven and seen it work in some other spots,” Mignone said. “It takes a little bit of time. It takes some time to not only get the right players in here but get those players the experience they need to handle the grind of the season and then the playoffs and the intensity ramping up. I think it’s definitely a little bit more what we envisioned.”

Forward Sam Rice was one of those players that has blossomed since joining the team near the end of last year. The forward finished his first full season in Chippewa Falls tied for 11th in the league in scoring (58 points) and recently committed to play in college for Division I Minnesota State. Forward Kade Nielsen was acquired during last season’s trade deadline and this year was second on the team in scoring (56 points) and played in 58 of 60 regular season games and in the future will team up with Rice against in Mankato with MSU.

The end of the season gives Mignone and his staff a little unplanned for time before offseason activities begin. The staff will be active at camps around the country before the 2023 NAHL Draft on June 14. The Steel can look no further than last year’s draft to see how impactful selecting the right players can be. Chippewa selected goaltender Adam Gajan with the 28th pick in the first round and Gajan went on to have a eye-opening season with the Steel. Gajan logged a 2.57 goals against average with a 19-12-1-2 record in 34 games in Chippewa while also spending time with the Green Bay Gamblers of the Tier-I United States Hockey League and representing his home country of Slovakia in the IIHF World Junior Championships.

Gajan has committed to play at the University of Minnesota-Duluth and is also a candidate to be selected in the NAHL Draft after being ranked as the No. 6 goaltender in North America by NHL Central Scouting. Defenseman Jake Sondreal and forwards Joseph Arnold and Nik Howell also saw ice time this season with the Steel out of the draft class.

While many members of the Steel are eligible to return to Chippewa Falls next season, several have played their last game with the team. Team veteran forwards Logan Cleary, J.J. Grainda and Nielsen and defensemen Parker Gnos and Per Waage were born in 2002 and will now be too old for the league as next year’s age parameters fall between the years 2003-07. Grainda was third on the team in scoring (42 points) this year, played a combined 115 games across two seasons with the team and will play in college for Stonehill College. Gnos is another two-year veteran of the Steel with a combined 112 games including 52 this year between the regular season and playoffs with 10 points after registering 20 in 60 games a season ago. Cleary played for three different teams across two seasons in the NAHL, logging 38 games in Chippewa Falls this season with eight goals and eight assists and will play at Connecticut College.

Rice, forward Noah Grolnic and defenseman Sam Frandina as well as two team tender signees were chosen in the USHL Draft and will go to camp with their respective teams next season with a chance to win a job there, although they could still return to play in Chippewa Falls.

Otherwise many from this year’s roster could very well be back next year as the Steel aim to build and improve upon a strong 2022-23 season. Following the NAHL Draft, the team will have some downtime before hosting main camp near the end of July with the team’s primary training camp set for the end of August.

This year the Steel averaged 544 fans per game for the 31 contests at Chippewa Area Ice Arena, up significantly from the previous two years where in some cases COVID-19 restrictions were still in place. The attendance grew throughout the season with a season-high 900 fans turning out for a 5-2 win over the Windigo on March 24. That attendance was the largest for the team since the first-ever game in Chippewa Falls when 1,112 fans packed the arena on Sept. 14, 2018.

So far Chippewa’s high water attendance mark came in the 2019-20 season with an average of 650 fans per game, a year in which the Steel were on the verge of clinching a playoff berth when the NAHL season was paused and ultimately canceled due to the initial rise of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I just want to thank everyone for the support for the season,” Mignone said. “Looking forward to the future.”

