The month of January was not kind to the Chippewa Steel.

The North American Hockey League team lost five of six games to begin the calendar year, including the last five overall. Chippewa lost in high- and low-scoring games and in the final seconds. But as February begins and the Steel prepare to host the Kenai River Brown Bears on Friday and Saturday at Chippewa Area Ice Arena, coach Casey Mignone is confident his team will bounce back as they “turn over a fresh page.”

“This has been a stretch of maybe anything that can go wrong has gone wrong,” Mignone said. “But you kind of work for your breaks and we reset a little bit. We just to get back to business, having some fun and just continuing to play our game. I don’t think we’ve been playing poorly. We just haven’t found ways to win hockey games lately.”

Mignone said the focus early in the week was on skills work and 4-on-4 competition to help everyone relax as the team as lost eight of its last nine overall.

“It’s hard sometimes when it’s not going well,” Mignone said. “As coaches we have to take a step back and see that we’re struggling and maybe back off a little bit instead of keep pushing the pedal to the metal. We’re looking at any and all options right now to get back in the right direction.”

Chippewa opened the month with a 5-3 win in Janesville on Jan. 6 but has lost the last five, scoring one goal in three of those five defeats. Defensively the Steel have allowed three or more goals in five of six including nine in last Saturday’s 9-5 defeat in Janesville.

The stretch of struggles has dropped Chippewa to seventh in the Midwest Division and eight points out of the final playoff spot. But with more than 20 games remaining, plenty of time is left for the team to right the ship and get back into playoff position.

“We’re still pretty condiment in our team and our play,” Mignone said. “I think this stretch of games that we just went through, when you look at the numbers a little bit deeper it’s hard to understand how the record is what it is.”

Four of the six losses were by two goals or fewer and Chippewa outshot its opponent in each January contest.

“I feel pretty good with how we’ve been playing,” Mignone said. “We just need to earn it a little bit more.”

The month of February starts with some home cooking as the Steel play their first four games in Chippewa Falls. The Brown Bears (21-18-1-1) come to town tied with the Wisconsin Windigo (21-15-1-1) for fourth place with the Anchorage Wolverines sixth (17-14-5-1) with 40 points and Chippewa (17-18-1-1) four points behind in seventh.

“It’s always nice to know you have a stretch of home games, sleep in your own bed and not get on the bus, enjoy our home crowds which have been great lately and just get back to winning hockey,” Mignone said. “It’s not far off for us right now. I feel like we’re immensely close.”

Friday’s game is sponsored by Chippewa Valley Technical College with the first 100 fans receiving free admission. Saturday’s contest is Kiwanis Free Kids Night at Chippewa Area Ice Arena with the first 250 kids ages 10 and under receiving free admission courtesy of Kiwanis. Both games begin at 7 p.m.

