What’s been the difference between the Chippewa Steel’s January struggles and February surge?

Not as much as you might think.

The North American Hockey League team quickly turned the page on its struggles to begin 2023 and has won all but one game played so far this month. Entering this weekend’s two-game set on the road versus the Wisconsin Windigo in Eagle River, the Steel have gotten back on track.

But the turnaround wasn’t due to a certain player acquisition, change in strategy or a rousing speech from head coach Casey Mignone.

“It’s hard to say exactly. Some pucks went in,” Mignone said of the differences between January and February. “I don’t know if we’ve played all that much different.”

Chippewa split two games in Springfield last week, winning three of four games over two weeks against the Jr. Blues. The Steel opened the month with weekend sweeps over Kenai River and Springfield to help vault back into the thick of a spirited Midwest Division playoff race.

That rough month of January can be stretched out to include the final three games of December, all defeats. But since taking a week off over Christmas and returning to start the second half, Mignone has been pleased with how his team has played — the Steel are just now getting more of the results they’re hoping for.

“We’ve been playing a pretty solid brand of hockey ever since we got back,” Mignone said. “This is a funky game. You can play well and lose. You can play poorly and win. That’s what makes it kind of frustrating at times, but we’re just continuing to tighten things down in our structure and our habits. Just hopefully continue to play well and you’re going to win eventually, right?

“That’s how we look at things, and we didn’t think we were that far off in January. It’s just that everything that could’ve gone wrong did go wrong. You like to think over the course of that 60-game season that stuff kind of evens out if you keep playing well, playing the right way.”

One factor that hurt the team early in the new year was a rash of injuries. Many of those players who were out are now back, plus the Steel got back goaltender Adam Gajan from his excursion playing in the USHL and with his home country of Slovakia in the IIHF World Junior Championships.

Chippewa overcame a 2-1 loss in last Friday’s opener to bounce the Jr. Blues 5-2 on Saturday. Sam Rice, Peyton Platter, J.J. Grainda, Matthew Brille and Kade Nielsen all scored in the win while defenseman Sam Frandina had two assists.

“I think we’re playing the right way, we’re playing well, getting contributions from a bunch of different guys,” Mignone said. “It was nice to get a couple guys back on the scoresheet that haven’t scored in a while.”

The Steel (22-19-1-1) enter Friday four games behind the Janesville Jets (21-16-4-4) for fourth place in the Midwest Division, which is also the final playoff qualification spot.

“I just think everyone’s playing as a team together and everyone’s moving in the same direction,” Frandina said of the team’s surge. “We’re rolling.”

The Windigo are the newest team in the division but also the hottest right now. Wisconsin (26-15-1-2) sits atop the Midwest standings with Fairbanks, Minnesota and Janesville hot on its tail and is coming off a weekend sweep over the Wilderness.

“They’ve had a good, sustained run here. They’re a good team,” Mignone said of Wisconsin. “I think we feel pretty confident in ourselves and our game. I just told the guys (Tuesday) if we really want to screw things up, win two games this weekend and see what the standings look like after that.”

The team also made news on Thursday as forward Logan Cleary announced his college commitment to play at Division III Connecticut College. Cleary is in his third season in the NAHL and was acquired by the Steel in a trade in late November, notching four goals and three assists in 18 games. Overall, Cleary has played in nearly 120 NAHL games across three seasons with the Lone Star Brahamas, Amarillo Wranglers and Chippewa Steel with 18 goals and 17 assists.

The Steel are looking up at six other teams as the season reaches the three-quarters point at the end of the weekend. Chippewa plays 11 of its final 17 games of the regular season away from home, including a two-week trip to Alaska in early April.

Every game is vital from here on out, and while the Steel have some work to do to make up ground, Frandina said it can’t afford to look ahead.

“Every game matters now, and one game at a time is our mentality and take it day by day,” Frandina said.

Upcoming Games Date Matchup (Time) Friday Chippewa at Wisconsin (7 p.m.) Saturday Chippewa at Wisconsin (7 p.m.)

Standings Midwest Division Record (Points) Wisconsin Windigo 26-15-1-2 (55) Fairbanks Ice Dogs 24-16-5-0 (53) Minnesota Wilderness 23-14-3-4 (53) Anchorage Wolverines 21-17-5-1 (48) Janesville Jets 20-16-4-4 (48) Kenai River Brown Bears 22-20-2-1 (47) Chippewa Steel 22-19-1-1 (46) Springfield Jr. Blues 20-22-1-0 (41)

