NAHL: Chippewa Steel captain Brille's offseason work paying off big early in season

Extra offseason work is paying big dividends for Chippewa Steel forward Matthew Brille so far this season.

Brille is off to a sizzling start in his second North American Hockey League season in Chippewa Falls with 10 points in his first seven games, nearly halfway to his point total from all of last season.

Both Brille and Steel coach Casey Mignone credited the forward’s work in the offseason for helping spark the scoring surge to start his second season.

“It takes some guys to learn what it takes to play at thisleveland how hard it is and how committed you have to be and then once you get that, you have to then continue to make plays and produce,” Mignone said of Brille. “It takes some time and he’s a guy that had some good moments last year but had some struggles and stuff like that that.”

Brille sprained his MCL near the end of last season, so he spent the first 6-to-8 weeks of his offseason focusing on rehab therapy to get back onto the ice. Once he did, the Bethesda, M.D., native focused on power skating and either pickup games or skills work during his two-a-day practice sessions. The forward put up 10 goals and 14 assists in 51 games with Chippewa a season ago and is nearly halfway to that mark through just seven games this season. Brille has three goals and seven assists so far including a three-assist effort in last Saturday’s 6-3 loss to the Anchorage Wolverines.

Brille’s teammates have noticed the work he has put in as he was recently named the team’s captain for the season.

“He’s a super-smart kid. He’s super intuitive,” Mignone said. “The boys obviously look to him as a leader as it showed by the (captain) vote we had. He’s just every day brings the intensity. He’s blocking shots, he’s doing the little things. He’s setting the tone for our group.”

Joe Kelly, Parker Gnos and J.J. Grainda are the associate captains for the team this year.

“It’s pretty important to me,” Brille said of being named captain. “I love these guys. It’s been a great group and it’s an honor to be someone that’s looked up to as a leader on this team.”

Brille joined the team early on last year after being acquired in a trade from the Lone Star Brahmas. Initially the Brown University commit thought he would be spending his first year in the NAHL in Texas with the Brahmas but after the trade he had to look up where Chippewa Falls was. Now there’s no place he’d rather be.

“At the time it seemed like something awful that happened in my hockey career and looking back at it now it was one of the biggest blessings in disguise I’ve had in my hockey career,” Brille said.

Chippewa lost two of three games last week to Anchorage, a team that advanced to the Robertson Cup championship game a season ago. The Steel grabbed an early 2-0 lead in Thursday’s home opener before the Wolverines rallied for a 3-2 win. Chippewa scored five of the first six goals in Friday’s 5-2 victory before the Wolverines doubled up the Steel in a 6-3 win on Saturday.

Mignone felt his team ‘rested on its laurels’ after getting out to an early lead on Thursday but played much better in the final two games of the week.

“Hockey is a funny sport,” Mignone said. “Sometimes you play good and you don’t win. We understand that we’re still young and learning and still trying to get better.”

Chippewa hosts the Janesville Jets on Friday and Saturday evening at Chippewa Area Ice Arena. The Jets (5-0-2-0) enter the week tied with the Fairbanks Ice Dogs for first place in the Midwest Division with 12 points. The Steel (4-3-0-0) are even with the Kenai River Brown Bears for third place with eight points apiece.

“The group is pretty well connected and we feel good moving forward,” Mignone said.

Mignone said the Steel will be upping their volunteer work in the community in the coming weeks now that the team is past its busy start to the season.

Chippewa plays its next six games in Wisconsin — including two next weekend in Janesville — before embarking on its first of two Alaska trips this season. As the team gets into the full swing of the season, Brille believes a team with plenty of chemistry and talent can come together and continue to put wins on the board.

“The way we’ve been saying it is last year we started on step one, this year we’re starting on steps three and four,” Brille said. “We’ve got so much more chemistry, the guys know the system. The new guys coming in are learning the systems quick and we should have a solid group this year.”

Standings Midwest Division Record (Points) Janesville Jets 5-0-2-0 (12) Fairbanks Ice Dogs 6-2-0-0 (12) Chippewa Steel 4-3-0-0 (8) Kenai River Brown Bears 4-3-0-0 (8) Anchorage Wolverines 3-3-1-0 (7) Minnesota Wilderness 2-3-0-1 (5) Springfield Jr. Blues 2-2-0-0 (4) Wisconsin Windigo 2-4-0-0 (4)

Upcoming Games Date Matchup (Time) Friday Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel (7 p.m.) Saturday Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel (7 p.m.)