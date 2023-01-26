NAHL: Chippewa Steel forward Rice helping team on both ends of the ice

Taking one look at Sam Rice’s stat line, you can see why the second-year Chippewa Steel forward is an important player for his team.

But those goals and assists aren’t the only reason. A commitment to playing well on both ends of the ice has afforded the Prior Lake, Minn. native opportunities with the Steel and the second-year player is making the most of them.

Rice leads the team in assists (17) and is second on the Steel in total points (28) as Chippewa prepares for a pair of North American Hockey League games in Janesville this Friday and Saturday.

“I think it’s just half the story with Sam,” Chippewa coach Casey Mignone said of Rice. “He’s super reliable on the other side of the puck as well. He’s really good on faceoffs. He’s just a smart, responsible 200-foot player that plays hard.”

Rice understands the importance of being strong defensively and said playing responsibly in front of the defensive zone net is key, as that’s where most goals are scored from.

“I think we kind of knew that he had that in his game from watching him play high school hockey,” Mignone said of Rice. “He did a lot of dirty work with his team as well. I think we knew that was an area he was pretty good at and it’s just a commitment to doing it. It doesn’t take a lot of talent to play defense. It just takes hard work and having a good brain and understanding what’s going on out there.”

Last season Rice split his time between the NAHL and his senior prep season with the Prior Lake Lakers. Rice had two goals and two assists across four games with the Steel prior to his prep season. With Prior Lake, Rice scored 12 goals and assisted on 31 others in leading his team to the Minnesota state hockey tournament.

Once his season with Prior Lake was competed, Rice returned to the Steel and assisted on two goals in his first game back in the NAHL before finishing the season with four goals and six assists in 15 games.

This season Rice has been able to focus solely on the NAHL and has emerged as one of Chippewa’s top players. Now in his second season in the tier-II junior hockey league, Rice has gotten more accustomed to the increased speed of the game and has had to make quicker decisions and be more responsible with the puck.

“I’d say as the year has gone on it’s slowed down a bit,” Rice said. “Obviously right at the beginning it’s like wow, I’m used to playing high school. But it’s definitely slowed down a bit.”

Rice was named the Midwest Division Star of the Week for Nov. 28-Dec. 4 when he had four total points and was plus-2 in two wins over the Fairbanks Ice Dogs. The forward enters Friday’s game averaging .77 points per game, a strong mark for a player still with less than 50 junior hockey league games.

“It’s been a good start for him,” Mignone said of Rice. “He’s a guy I’m kinda beating the drum for with schools. I think he deserves a Division I opportunity.”

Chippewa announced a trade on Tuesday as the team acquired defenseman Aidan Shirey from the Bismarck Bobcats. Shirey is a Colorado College commit and logged playing time in the USHL with the Waterloo Black Hawks in addition to 13 games in Bismarck. Defenseman Bryceon Lago was traded to the Northeast Generals as a part of the move with the Steel also acquiring a tender.

“He’s a pretty good player and a great kid,” Mignone said of acquiring Shirey. “I talked to a lot of people (Monday) that had a lot of nice things to say about him, so we’re excited to bring him in here.”

Last weekend’s two games were tough ones for the Steel with a pair of one-goal losses to the Minnesota Wilderness. The Wilderness scored in the final second of Friday’s 4-3 contest before Minnesota edged the Steel again 2-1 on Saturday. Chippewa outshot its opponent 77-42 in those two games but were unable to put enough pucks in the net. Mignone added the Wilderness had 27 blocked shots in Saturday’s contest compared to nine for the Steel.

“Friday night I thought was a turning point for us as far as coming back three times in the game,” Mignone said. “Obviously the game ended interestingly to say the least. I just think we’ve talked a little bit about this week being more committed to winning.”

The two losses have the Steel (17-16-1-1) sitting seventh in the Midwest Division standings entering the week, five points behind the Jets for the fourth and final playoff spot. The Steel will receive a boost this weekend as Mignone said goaltender Adam Gajan is scheduled to rejoin the team on Saturday. Gajan has been away from the team since early December on loan to the Green Bay Gamblers of the tier-I United States Hockey League while also representing his home country of Slovakia well in the IIHF World Juniors Championship in Canada. The University of Minnesota-Duluth commit Gajan posted a 2.40 goals against average in four games played in helping Slovakia reach the quarterfinals and logged a 4-1 record with a 2.37 goals against average while stopping more than 90 percent of shots faced with the Gamblers.

Gajan was 8-7-0-1 with a 2.74 GAA and has stopped 92 percent of shots faced in 16 games with the Steel so far this season.

