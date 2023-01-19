NAHL: Chippewa Steel forward Sasaki finds a home with Lake Superior State

The sport of hockey has taken Kazumo Sasaki all around the world.

And it will continue to do so at the next level.

The rookie Chippewa Steel forward Sasaki announced his commitment last week to continue playing hockey in college at Lake Superior State. Sasaki has just 30 games of North American Hockey League experience, but his speed and skill quickly caught the attention of Division I programs including the Lakers.

“It’s really exciting for him and it’s proving that young kids can play in this league and have success and get opportunities,” Chippewa Steel coach Casey Mignone said of Sasaki’s commitment.

The Tokyo, Japan native Sasaki most recently played at the Ontario Hockey Academy in Cornwall, Ontario in Canada and caught the eye of a scout at a United States Hockey League camp who relayed what was seen to Mignone.

Sasaki is seventh on the team in scoring with 13 points — second most for a rookie behind Peyton Platter’s 14 points — and scored his sixth goal of the season in Chippewa’s most recent win, a 5-3 triumph at Janesville on Jan. 6. After learning the game in his native Japan where Sasaki said the sport isn’t as popular as in other countries, the forward moved to Canada before ultimately ending up in Chippewa Falls.

Called ‘offensively dynamic’ by Mignone, Sasaki and his coach admit there’s been ups and downs early in his season but the 17-year old’s talents have been impossible to ignore on the ice. For Sasaki, the challenge has been getting familiar with the speed and physicality of the Tier-II junior hockey game as he goes up against larger and older players.

“He’s up and down just like they all are but I think he’s pretty comfortable with the speed and intensity,” Mignone said. “It’s just the consistency.”

Lake Superior State is located in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan in the upper peninsula, near the border with Canada and ironically in Chippewa County, Mich. Sasaki took a trip there recently came away impressed with what he saw.

“It was awesome,” Sasaki said. “I love their facility, their coaches. I (got to) hang out with their players and stuff and the boys were really nice guys. I really liked it.”

The Lakers play in the Central Collegiate Hockey Association with schools such as Bowling Green, Minnesota State, Michigan Tech and St. Thomas.

Born on Dec. 24, 2005, Sasaki is the second youngest rostered player in the NAHL behind Minnesota Wilderness defenseman Brian Longergan by four days. Mignone said Sasaki and the team’s other players born in 2005 have been gaining interest from colleges. That includes defenseman Joey Sylvester who committed to the University of Wisconsin earlier this season.

Chippewa is back in action after a weekend off on Friday when the Steel host the Minnesota Wilderness at Chippewa Area Ice Arena before traveling to Cloquet, Minn. for another matchup against the Wilderness. The Steel split two games at Janesville two weeks ago and enter play this week sixth in the Midwest Division standings with a 17-14-1-1 record and 36 points, three behind the Jets for the final Robertson Cup playoff spots with the Jets having played four more games.

“If you find a way to sweep a weekend you’re going to jump up in the standings,” Mignone said. “So we’re looking to string some wins together – three out of four and stuff like that and start to climb up. We’ve talked about us being our own worst enemy and trying to not beat ourselves.”

The week off came at a good time for the Steel who were battling several injuries around the roster.

“We’re about as healthy as we’ve been in a month or so,” Mignone said. “It’s been much needed.”

Friday’s home game is First Responders Night at Chippewa Area Ice Arena with all first responders receiving free admission for the game. It is also the lone home game of the month for the Steel, who play five of six January games away from Chippewa Falls before a four-game home stretch starts February.

Chippewa is currently on the outside looking in for the postseason but with plenty of games to go and opportunities to gain ground, the Steel believe they’re ready for a run in the coming weeks and months.

“Our boys are excited,” Sasaki said. “We’re sixth now (in the standings). That’s not where we want to be but we just got to keep working and go for the playoff spot.”

