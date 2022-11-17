NAHL: Chippewa Steel fresh after 'much needed, well timed' first bye week of the season

Fresh off its first week off of the season, the Chippewa Steel return to North American Hockey League action this weekend with a pair of games against the Minnesota Wilderness on Friday and Saturday night at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.

Chippewa (12-8-0-0) had last weekend off after a two-week trip to Alaska followed by splitting a home weekend series with the Wisconsin Windigo at the start of the month. The team played 20 games in less than two months since the season began in mid-September, so a bit of a breather was appreciated.

“It was a much needed, well timed weekend off I think,” Chippewa coach Casey Mignone said. “Obviously the Alaska trip and a pretty strong sprint of the first 20 games in a tight order you could just feel a lot of energy back in the room, in the coach’s room. It was much needed and well earned. But we’re happy to be back.”

The week off also comes at the one-third mark of the 60-game regular season. Chippewa hits the milestone firmly in the Robertson Cup playoff race, tied four fourth place in the Midwest Division standings with the Wilderness with 24 points. The Janesville Jets (228), Fairbanks Ice Dogs (28) and Kenai River Brown Bears (27) are all above the Steel in the standings but have also played more games thus far.

“I don’t think you can make the playoffs in the first 20 games but you can certainly miss or dig yourself a hole,” Mignone said. “Are there some games we feel like we maybe gave away? For sure. But overall 12-8 we’re right in the middle of it. We think we’re only going to keep getting better with the young group we have, especially on the back end.”

Chippewa has seen success with its young roster in the first 20 games. Chippewa is second in the Midwest Division in goals scored (68) and owns the plus goal differential (plus-16) — a sign of strength in both scoring and goaltending.

Forward Kade Nielsen is tied for third in the league in goals scored (13) and sixth in total points (22) to lead the offense. Forwards Matthew Brille (8 goals, 12 assists), Sam Rice (6 goals, 10 assists), J.J. Grainda (9 goals, 5 assists), Joe Kelly (6 goals, 6 assists) and Ryan Remick (3 goals, 8 assists) are adding scoring punch in their second seasons with the team and rookies Kazumo Sasaki (5 goals, 5 assists), Cody Kempf (3 goals, 4 assists) and Peyton Platter (2 goals, 4 assists) are finding their way in their first seasons.

Defensemen Shawn Ramsey, Bryceon Lago, Parker Gnos, Will Killoran and Zach Sondreal have held down the blue line while rookie defensemen Joey Sylvester announced earlier this week he has committed to play in college at the University of Wisconsin.

The goaltending duo of Carter Wishart and Adam Gajan have shouldered the load between the pipes so far. Wishart is 13th in the NAHL among qualifying goaltenders in goals against average (2.23) and carries a 6-2 record while stopping close to 93 percent of shots faced. Gajan has a 6-6 record in 12 games with a 2.67 GAA and saves on more than 92 percent of shots.

In total the eight teams in the Midwest Division are separated by just 11 points.

“I think that speaks to the bottom of the division as well with some guys down there that have some points,” Mignone said. “Nobody’s really getting run over in our division. So you’ve got to come and you’ve got to compete hard every night and you can’t expect just because you win Friday that you’re going to win Saturday. There’s a lot of pride and good players and good teams.”

The Wilderness come to town for the first two of 10 meetings between the teams this season. Minnesota is back in the lower 48 states after a two-week trip to Canada in which the team went 3-1 and overall the Wilderness have won four of their last five games. Friday night will be a Toycen Ford hat giveaway night for the first 100 fans before Saturday’s Military Appreciation Night which features special military-inspired jerseys.

Chippewa’s last home game had its highest attendance of the season with 500 fans packing Chippewa Area Ice Arena.

“We’re just excited to get back to playing games,” Mignone said. “The weekend off was much needed but now you kinda have a little FOMO (fear of missing out) when guys are playing and you’re not playing.”

Upcoming Games Date Matchup (Time) Friday Minnesota Wilderness at Chippewa Steel (7 p.m.) Saturday Minnesota Wilderness at Chippewa Steel (7 p.m.)

Standings Midwest Division Record (Points) Janesville Jets 12-6-2-2 (28) Fairbanks Ice Dogs 13-8-2-0 (28) Kenai River Brown Bears 13-9-1-0 (27) Minnesota Wilderness 11-6-1-1 (24) Chippewa Steel 12-8-0-0 (24) Anchorage Wolverines 8-8-3-1 (20) Springfield Jr. Blues 9-11-0-0 (18) Wisconsin Windigo 8-12-1-0 (17)