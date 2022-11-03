NAHL: Chippewa Steel goaltender Wishart named Midwest Star of the Week after two wins in Alaska

Carter Wishart had no interest in playing goalie the first time he was asked.

A lot has changed since then for the Chippewa Steel rookie as Wishart is coming off a stellar week in his first full season in the North American Hockey League.

Wishart stopped 69 of 73 total shots in a pair of victories over the Kenai River Brown Bears last weekend in Alaska and has been named the NAHL's Midwest Division Star of the Week. The rookie goaltender stopped 29 of 30 shots in Thursday's 5-1 victory before making 40 saves in Friday's 5-3 win over the division-leading Brown Bears.

On the season, Wishart has a 5-2 record and a 2.12 goals against average while stopping more than 93% of shots faced.

Chippewa has two rookie goaltenders on its team with Adam Gajan and Wishart and both have made an impact early on.

“Adam has come in here and really been the talk of the town with how explosive and athletic he is, and Carter we kinda call him ‘Mr. Boring,'" Chippewa coach Casey Mignone said. "Pucks hit him, and he makes saves. It’s the upmost compliment for him where nothing really happens when he’s in the net. He’s always in position, he does a great job reading the play and had the one little bit of a blunder against Anchorage but besides that this year has been outstanding. Really gives our guys a lot of confidence when he’s in there.”

Wishart enters this week seventh among qualified goaltenders in save percentage and 12th in goals against average. A Chaska, Minnesota, native, Wishart helped guide his Chaska High School team to the Section 2AA championship game before falling to Prior Lake. Wishart posted a 14-5 record and a 2.15 goals against average with Chaska and two days after his prep season came to a close, he made the jump to junior hockey when he was added to the Steel roster.

“It’s definitely a big jump playing from high school hockey," Wishart said. "Good competition there, but it’s a heck of a lot faster.”

He played in two games last year before winning a spot on the roster to start this season.

Gajan has started 11 of the team's first 18 games in net, and both rookies have been batting for time in goal.

“I don’t think that was the plan obviously," Mignone said of the team's youth in net. "But we feel like we have two real strong, high-end young goalies and it’s nice to be able to have those guys compete with each other on a daily basis and I think they’re really pushing each other to get better.”

Wishart said he first tried goalie when he played for his mites team, despite not wanting to play there. But once he did, he quickly grew to love it.

“Being able to play the whole game, being able to come up with big saves in big times," Wishart said of what he likes the most about goaltending. "Obviously there’s a lot of pressure being a goalie but gotta love it.”

Colin Rowbotham is the oldest member of the Steel goaltending group at 19 years of age, one year older than Gajan and two years older than Wishart.

“It’s a position that’s typically a little bit older because it takes a little longer for guys to mature but it’s also a little bit different with age," Mignone said. "If you’re ready as a younger guy you can do it because at the end of the day you’re not battling in the corners, you’re not really competing 1-on-1 with guys you’re taking shots at the end of the day.”

Wishart's big week came at the end of a successful two-week trip to Alaska in which Chippewa won three of five games. The Steel split two in Fairbanks before winning two of three against the Brown Bears last week. Chippewa (11-7-0-0) is fourth in the Midwest Division standings but just three points behind Kenai River in a jam-packed race for first.

The Steel play their next four games at home, beginning with two this Friday and Saturday against the Wisconsin Windigo.

The Windigo are the state's newest NAHL team, relocating to Eagle River after previously being branded the Minnesota Magicians in Richfield, Minnesota. The team is off to a 6-10-1 start to the season and will play their fellow Wisconsin foe for the first time. Friday night is youth hockey night at Chippewa Area Ice Arena, and Saturday's game is $2 beer night and autograph night before the Steel have a week off from games.

“Winning more than we’re losing is positive and being able to string three in a row up there is good, but it seems like that’s the extent of our winning streaks here," Mignone said. "But if we can go three out of four all year, those are numbers that we’ll take. It’s a good trip for the group to come together. The boys spend a lot of time together. We dealt with quite a few injuries right away so some other kids played bigger minutes and bigger roles and I thought the guys did well.”