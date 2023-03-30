The North American Hockey League playoffs begin in less than a month.

But the Chippewa Steel have been in Robertson Cup playoff mode for a while now as the team has clawed its way into a postseason position with seven games to go.

The Steel head north this week to start a two-week stretch in Alaska, beginning Friday with a three-game series at Anchorage.

Chippewa earned three points last weekend with a win and a shootout loss to the Midwest Division leading Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Area Ice Arena. Overall the surging Steel have won 11 of their last 15 games since the start of February and have earned points in eight straight games.

The Steel had to work for it last week, rallying back from a 5-1 deficit to start the third period before losing in overtime 6-5 on Thursday. Friday night the Steel overcame an early 1-0 hole to score a 5-2 victory.

“To find a way to get one (point) out of that (Thursday game) was pretty remarkable and then Friday night I thought we played kinda the way we’ve been playing as of late,” Chippewa coach Casey Mignone said. “When we have these games that are super important — and it feels like they’ve been like that for a while now — you’re bound to have a little bit of a slipup. We did but we were able to recover.”

Chippewa started February in seventh place out of eight in the Midwest Division, four points away from a playoff berth. Coming off a January in which the team lost five of six games, Chippewa started to turn the tide with a sweep of the Kenai River Brown Bears. Since then the team has been clicking in piling up goals and victories.

“I think we’re set in playoff mode right now,” Chippewa forward Sam Rice said. “I think that’s why we’ve been playing like we have. We’re playing at a playoff intensity so I think that’s why we’re having a lot of success.”

Rice earned Midwest Division Star of the Week honors after netting a hat trick in Friday’s victory, one day after scoring one goal and assisting on three others in the shootout loss.

Now the team makes the long trip north for three games with the Anchorage Wolverines this weekend before two more next weekend in Fairbanks. Chippewa (28-21-1-3) enters the week in the fourth and final playoff spot in the division with Fairbanks (26-23-6-1, 59 points) and Anchorage (25-21-6-1, 57 points) hot on its heels.

For the Steel, the next two weeks represent a chance to solidify the franchise’s first playoff spot while for the Ice Dogs and Wolverines, it’s an opportunity to leapfrog a team on the ladder.

“It’s nice we’re playing teams we’re directly competing for those last couple spots with. So that’s nice,” Mignone said. “We talked about going up there and ending some seasons. That’s kind of the goal from here on out. That’s the goal from here on out is to end somebody else’s season.”

Kenai River (29-22-2-1, 61 points) is third, one point in front of Chippewa with Wisconsin (34-17-1-2, 71 points) and the Minnesota Wilderness (31-16-3-4, 69 points) having some breathing room in first and second, respectively. The Windigo have clinched a playoff berth and the Wilderness can this weekend.

“Everyone’s super excited,” Rice said. “We know these games are still really big with these teams being right on the edge of the playoffs too. We’re looking forward to it and we’re hoping that we can end some seasons.”

Chippewa will be out of town the next two weeks, but has been strong recently at Chippewa Area Ice Arena. Mignone credited the ‘unbelievable’ home crowds in recent weeks as the Steel have given the fans in Chippewa Falls plenty to cheer about with a 7-0-0-1 record since the beginning of February.

The Steel have drawn three of their biggest crowds of the season in the last four home games including a season-high 900 fans for last Friday’s victory. That was the most fans for a Steel home game at Chippewa Area Ice Arena since the team’s first-ever game in Chippewa Falls when 1,112 fans jammed the arena for a 3-1 win over Fairbanks on Sept. 14, 2018.

“That buzz and that energy is terrific, but it’ll be nice for us to get away and spend some time together as a group (as) just kind of a last bonding experience before we really buckle in,” Mignone said.

Mignone said the Steel will have some players returning to the lineup this week, adding more firepower to a team already firing on all cylinders. Following the two-week excursion to Alaska, the Steel conclude the regular season at Chippewa Area Ice Arena versus the Minnesota Wilderness on April 14 and 15.

“I think we’ve done a lot of good work,” Mignone said. “We’ve put ourselves in a good spot. I don’t want to say we feel comfortable. But we fully control what happens to us.”