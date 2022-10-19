NAHL: Chippewa Steel head north for two-week trip to Alaska

The Chippewa Steel will spend the next two weeks in Alaska as the North American Hockey League squad prepares for five games over the next two weeks away from home.

The Steel start that trip with two games in Fairbanks this Friday and Saturday night.

For the Steel, that means the excursion started Wednesday with a busy travel day. A 2:30 a.m. bus ride from Chippewa Area Ice Arena to the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport leads into flights from the Twin Cities to Seattle and then Anchorage and Fairbanks with two layovers as a part of a day Steel coach Casey Mignone refers to as “daunting.”

“It’s obviously quite the adventure for some of these guys that haven’t done the trip before,” Mignone said.

Steel forward Joe Kelly said the team spent the days leading up to focusing on hydration, eating right and proper sleeping patterns to get ready for the day and the change overall.

Rookie forward Peyton Platter is making his first trip north with the team and is excited for the opportunity.

“I heard it’s a long time but also a fun time, so it’s also a business trip so we’ve got to get ready,” Platter said.

Chippewa heads for Alaska currently fourth in the Midwest Division standings with 16 points, just three behind the Kenai River Brown Bears for the top spot. The Steel are currently tied with Anchorage for the most goals in the division with 44 and own the best goal differential at plus-15.

Forward JJ Grainda was named the Midwest Division’s Second Star of the Week for this past week as he tallied two goals in two games against the Springfield Jr. Blues and overall has a three-game goal streak.

Fourteen different players have found the back of the net for the Steel so far led by Kade Nielsen with 10.

“Everybody wants to be the best,” Kelly said of the team’s goal-scoring ability. “We’re all competing with each other so it starts in practice. Guys are fighting for ice time within our own team. The more goals you score, the more you produce, the more opportunities coach will give you. So it’s a competitive team we have.”

Fairbanks is second in the division with 18 points and offers one of the most raucous crowds in the league, averaging more than 2,100 fans per game so far this season. The Ice Dogs are coming off a two-game weekend sweep over Kenai River last week and are led offensively by forward Brady Welsch (five goals, six assists), Tyler Herzberg, Julian Recine, Cameron Ricotta and Jacob Conrad (10 points each).

Chippewa split a two-game series with the Jr. Blues last weekend, winning the first game 5-1 on Friday before falling 2-1 on Saturday — the second time all season the Steel have been held to one goal or fewer.

“I think we’re playing good, we’re playing the right way. Saturday night we had a bunch of chances, but their goalie played well and sometimes that happens in this game,” Mignone said. “You feel like you deserve to win and you don’t, and sometimes you don’t deserve to win and you do. We’re just hoping that we can continue to improve, continue to get better (and) continue to clean up some things in our own end.”

Upcoming Games Date Matchup (Time) Friday Chippewa Steel at Fairbanks Ice Dogs (10:30 p.m. CST) Saturday Chippewa Steel at Fairbanks Ice Dogs (10:30 p.m. CST)

Standings Midwest Division Record (Points) Kenai River Brown Bears 9-4-1-0 (19) Fairbanks Ice Dogs 9-5-0-0 (18) Janesville Jets 7-3-2-1 (17) Chippewa Steel 8-5-0-0 (16) Minnesota Wilderness 6-3-1-1 (14) Anchorage Wolverines 5-4-3-0 (13) Springfield Jr. Blues 4-7-0-0 (8) Wisconsin Windigo 4-8-0-0 (8)