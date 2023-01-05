NAHL: Chippewa Steel hitting the road for most of January

The Chippewa Steel will be spending several January weekends away from home as the North American Hockey League team prepares for a road-heavy schedule this month.

In all the Steel play five of six games on the road with four against Wisconsin rival Janesville. Two of those games against the Jets take place this Friday and Saturday as Chippewa looks to get back on the winning track after dropping its last three games.

Chippewa finished up a four-game home stretch on New Year’s Eve with a 4-0 loss to the Fairbanks Ice Dogs at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.

“I think it’ll be good for us to get on the road and come together as a team,” Chippewa coach Casey Mignone said. “We get some distractions away from being at home here and just getting back to playing our game.”

Early deficits have been an issue at times this season but especially in recent weeks. The Steel have trailed at the end of each of their last three defeats and while the team has shown the gumption to battle back from those deficits, Mignone knows it’s not a sustainable path over the long haul.

“It’s a hard way to play when you’re always chasing the game and giving up the first goal, it’s something we’ve talked about,” Mignone said. “It’s not for lack of chances. On our end we had plenty of chances, we’ve just got to find a way to capitalize and execute a little bit better.”

Chippewa outshot Fairbanks 26-25 through two periods in last Friday’s loss but a banged up Steel team missing eight players was unable to get anything past goaltender Kayden Hargraves.

The 3-game skid has moved the Steel out of the playoffs for the time being with plenty of time left to go. Chippewa is in a 3-way tie with the Wisconsin Windigo and Anchorage Wolverines for fifth in the Midwest Division standings with 34 points apiece. Those three teams are just five points behind league leaders Minnesota and Fairbanks and only three points back of Kenai River and Janesville for third place.

The Jets are 3-4 since the start of December but picked up a 4-2 win over the Anchorage Wolverines on Wednesday night in Janesville. Offensively they are led by forward Jimmy Doyle (14 goals, 8 assists), a St. Lawrence University commit.

Following this weekend’s set in Janesville, the Steel have a weekend off before a split weekend series against the Minnesota Wilderness on Jan. 20 and 21. Chippewa ends the month back in Janesville on Jan. 27 and 28 before four straight home games to start the month of February.

Forward Kade Nielsen enters the new year tied for for sixth in the league in goals (17) and tied for 20th in the league in points (28).

Chippewa rookie goaltender Adam Gajan wrapped up a stellar performance recently for his home country of Slovakia at the IIHF World Juniors Championship in Canada. Gajan posted a 2.40 goals against average in four games played in helping Slovakia reach the quarterfinals. Perhaps his finest effort came in defeat as he made 53 saves in a 4-3 overtime defeat to Canada on Monday. Slovakia overcame a 3-1 deficit to force overtime before Canada scored the winner.

Gajan is currently on loan to the Green Bay Gamblers of the Tier-I United States Hockey League and Mignone said the University of Minnesota-Duluth commit Gajan will be returning to Chippewa Falls later in the season to finish up his rookie season before moving onto the Gamblers full time next season.

“We’re unbelievably proud for him and excited for him and it was awesome to watch him where his Chippewa Steel gear on the world stage,” Mignone said of Gajan.

