NAHL: Chippewa Steel not concerned about offense after tough scoring week

Generating offense has not been problem for the Chippewa Steel in the first part of the North American Hockey League season.

So that's why after a rare down week in scoring, the Steel aren't concerned as they prepare to face the Fairbanks Ice Dogs in a pair of games this Friday and Saturday.

Last week the Steel scored just one goal across three games. The lone goal came from Sam Rice in Wednesday's 2-1 shootout loss at the Minnesota Wilderness before a pair shutouts by scores of 2-0 and 4-0 at the Wisconsin Windigo on Friday and Saturday.

“We’ve had a lot of success scoring goals all year," Chippewa Steel coach Casey Mignone said. "I think it’s bound to go awry at times. Obviously we hope it doesn’t last forever and we don’t think it will.”

Despite the quiet week the Steel are still second in the Midwest Division in goals scored (77), eight behind the Ice Dogs despite Fairbanks having played two more games.

The team's rough stretch offensively hasn't been for a lack of effort or opportunity. Both goaltenders were up to the task in Wednesday's meeting in Minnesota with Carer Wishart stopping 41 shots for the Steel and Isak Posch turning back 37 of 38 shots faced for the Wilderness.

Chippewa outshot Wisconsin by a 77-66 combined margin in both games but was unable to beat Windigo goaltender Gavin Moffatt during the two meetings. Mignone said the team didn't threaten the ice in front of the net the way he wanted in the two meetings with the Windigo and the team has already addressed that in practice.

“We outshot them both nights but I never really felt like we were threatening and that’s a feel you have during the game," Mignone said. "For us most of the year – even if we’ve gotten down early – we feel like we’ve been pushing and we’ve been close and getting chances.”

Chippewa forwards Kade Nielsen and Matthew Brille enter the week still among league leaders in scoring. The Minnesota State University commit Nielsen is tied for ninth in the league in points (24) and Brown University commit Brille is among those tied for 12th (23).

The rough week has Chippewa sitting fifth in the Midwest Division standings with 28 points, two behind Janesville in fourth (30) for the final Robertson Cup playoff spot as the team closes in on the halfway point. Fairbanks (15-9-3-0) sits along atop a crowded division race with 33 points, one point better than the Wilderness at 32.

Fairbanks is the top-scoring team in the Midwest Division but has also allowed the second-most goals (82) and is six games above .500 despite a plus-3 goal differential. The two teams split their matchups when Chippewa started its two-week trip to Alaska in late October and also meet at Chippewa Area Ice Arena at the end of the month.

The games will be held at the Red Baron Arena in Marshall, Minn. — a venue the Ice Dogs called home during the COVID-19 impacted 2020-21 season.

“It will be a great environment to go down there," Mignone said. "It’s another opportunity for us against a team in our division that’s kind of pacing the way and for us to make up some ground.”

Upcoming Games Date Matchup (Time) Friday Chippewa Steel vs Fairbanks (7:30 p.m.) Saturday Chippewa Steel vs Fairbanks (7;30 p.m.) *Games will be played in Marshall, Minn.

Standings Midwest Division Record (Points) Fairbanks Ice Dogs 15-9-3-0 (33) Minnesota Wilderness 15-7-1-1 (32) Kenai River Brown Bears 15-9-1-0 (31) Janesville Jets 12-8-2-4 (30) Chippewa Steel 13-10-1-1 (28) Wisconsin Windigo 12-12-1-0 (25) Anchorage Wolverines 9-10-4-1 (23) Springfield Jr. Blues 10-12-0-0 (20)