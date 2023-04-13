The Chippewa Steel made history late Saturday night — or early Sunday morning depending on where you were.

The Steel locked up the franchise’s first-ever North American Hockey League playoff berth with a 4-1 win at Fairbanks to cap a two-week trip in Alaska. Peyton Platter, Sam Rice and Sam Scheetz scored goals in the third period to break open what was a 1-all tie entering the period to clinch the Robertson Cup berth.

Chippewa traveled north two weeks ago knowing it had the chance to go where no previous team had been, but that it also had to beat Anchorage and Fairbanks — two teams still fighting for their playoff lives.

“It was incredible,” Chippewa defenseman Joey Peters said of clinching. “The focus in the locker room before the game (Saturday) was to take care of business. We knew what we had to do. We went out there and did it (and) put the crap to the side of whatever they were going to throw at us, put our heads down and worked.”

With 58 of 60 regular season games in the books, the Steel know they’ll have at least three more when the playoffs begin next week. But who Chippewa will play is still a mystery and is dependent on how Friday and Saturday’s games against the Minnesota Wilderness go.

Chippewa (31-23-1-3) is currently even with Kenai River (31-23-3-1) at 66 points apiece for third place in the Midwest Division. The Wisconsin Windigo (37-18-1-2) have already clinched the division title and the No. 1 seed and will meet either the Steel or Brown Bears, whichever team finishes lower in the four spot. The Wilderness (33-18-3-4) have the No. 2 seed secured and will play the other team at the third seed when the playoffs start next week.

“It was awesome to be able to get it done last weekend Saturday night,” Chippewa coach Casey Mignone said. “Knowing what was on the table and knowing a long trip home, nice to be able to take some pressure off us this week and allow us to group and rest a little bit and get through this next weekend and be full steam ahead.”

Getting key players some rest will be the key for the team in its final two regular season games at Chippewa Area Ice Arena this week. Mignone said the team will face a strong foe in the first round either way — whether it’s the Windigo or Wilderness — so the focus is on making sure the team is as fresh and energetic as possible for those games.

“I think the most important thing is we’ve been playing a lot of hockey,” Mignone said. “We’ve had some high stress the last six weeks. Guys have played a lot of minutes for us. The most important thing is making sure everybody is as close to 100% for the playoffs as possible.”

Chippewa has methodically worked its way up the Midwest Division standings in recent months, beginning February in seventh place in the division and eight points out of the final playoff spot. Since then the Steel are 14-5-0-2 and are tied with the Wilderness for second best goal differential (plus-18) in the division behind Wisconsin (plus-57).

“When we were in seventh place down at the bottom of the division, Casey (Mignone) was harping on this is playoff hockey right now and our division was really tight and every game mattered,” forward J.J. Grainda said. “So I think since January, every two points (for a win) has been huge for our team.”

Friday’s game is $2 beer night before Saturday’s regular season finale is fan and billet appreciation night. The Steel have drawn some of their biggest crowds of the year in recent memory. The 900 fans that packed Chippewa Area Ice Arena on March 24 to see the Steel beat the Windigo 5-2 was the largest crowd for a single game since the team’s first-ever home game on Sept. 14, 2018.

Once the best-of-five opening round of the Robertson Cup playoffs start, the Steel are guaranteed at least one home game in the 2-2-1 format. Mignone is excited to see what is to come.

“I just think it’s something that’s been a long time coming,” Mignone said. “It feels like there’s a lot of buzz and excitement. I can’t wait to see what it’s going to be like.”

