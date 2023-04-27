The Chippewa Steel are in an unenviable position.

But it’s not an unfamiliar position.

The Steel return to Chippewa Falls this week down 2-0 in their best-of-5 North American Hockey League first round playoff series against the Wisconsin Windigo after a pair of losses last weekend in Eagle River. Chippewa is one loss away from elimination but will play the franchise’s first home playoff game Friday night since moving to Chippewa Falls in 2018 with a win leading to a second on Saturday.

Losses by scores of 4-1 and 2-1 have Chippewa fighting for their playoff life — which is the same thing the team did throughout the final months of the season to make a run into the postseason.

“We talked about it. The way this year has gone nothing has been easy,” Chippewa coach Casey Mignone said. “We’ve been a resilient group and backs against the wall. It just doesn’t really feel like it would be any other way for us.”

The Steel have yet to lead in the series, falling behind 2-0 after the first period of last Friday’s 4-1 loss before a heartbreaking 2-1 overtime defeat on Saturday. The overtime loss marked the 11th straight game an opponent has scored first on the Steel and while the team has been able to bounce back to wins in many of those games, it’s still a tough spot to start in.

“It’s hard to chase the game every night and we have had some success doing it but it’s an exhausting task to always be trailing to start the game,” Mignone said.

Wisconsin has outscored the Steel by a 3-0 margin in the first period of the first two games and second-period goals from J.J. Grainda and Tomas Trunda are the lone tallies thus far for Chippewa through two games.

“We’re just looking to get through the first ten minutes and just play the right way, no turnovers, no nothing, don’t give them anything right away,” forward Sam Rice said of the slow starts. “After that first ten minutes we can go from there.”

Wisconsin goaltender Maxwell Beckford has provided tough opposition in net through the opening two games, stopping a combined 81 of 83 shots faced in nearly 130 minutes of time between the pipes.

“We struggled getting a lot of pucks in the net last weekend,” Rice said. “We had two goals in two games. That’s why we lost, we didn’t score enough goals. So this weekend just shooting the puck as much as we can is going to be our main focus.”

Now playing at home for the first time in the series, Mignone said the first period of Friday’s game will be ‘monumental’ as the team aims for a strong start to help stay alive. Despite the tough start to the series, Mignone feels his team is only a bounce or two away from having one or possibly two wins in the series.

Chippewa has outshot Wisconsin 83-67 in the series including 37-25 in the game one loss.

Migone has talked for the last few weeks about looking forward to seeing how the Chippewa fans react to the franchise’s first home games in Chippewa Falls. Game 3 is Friday night and a win would advance to Game 4 back at Chippewa Area Ice Arena on Saturday night, a game where fans are asked to wear black.

If the Steel are able to take care of business in those games, a winner-take-all Game 5 would take place on Monday back in Eagle River.

“I think it’s just us trusting and believing in what we’re doing as a group and as a team. I think the start is going to be huge,” Mignone said. “We had some unbelievable fan support Saturday night in Eagle River. I really look forward to seeing what this building feels and sounds like Friday night. I think it’s going to be electric and I think we’re really going to feed off that and we said all the long, for us to win this series we have to win a game on the road.

“That still is an option. Nothing has really changed. This series could easily be 1-1 or 2-0 us. We’ve just got to continue to believe, capitalize on some chances and find a way to be better to start the game.”

IN PHOTOS: Chippewa Steel earn NAHL victory over Midwest Division leading Wisconsin Windigo 3-24-23 NAHL: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 3-24-23 NAHL: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 3-24-23 NAHL: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 3-24-23 NAHL: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 3-24-23 NAHL: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 3-24-23 NAHL: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 3-24-23 NAHL: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 3-24-23 NAHL: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 3-24-23 NAHL: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 3-24-23 NAHL: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 3-24-23 NAHL: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 3-24-23 NAHL: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 3-24-23 NAHL: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 3-24-23 NAHL: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 3-24-23 NAHL: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 3-24-23 NAHL: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 3-24-23 NAHL: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 3-24-23 NAHL: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 3-24-23 NAHL: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 3-24-23 NAHL: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 3-24-23 NAHL: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 3-24-23 NAHL: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 3-24-23 NAHL: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 3-24-23 NAHL: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 3-24-23 NAHL: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 3-24-23 NAHL: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 3-24-23 NAHL: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 3-24-23 NAHL: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 3-24-23 NAHL: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 3-24-23 NAHL: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 3-24-23 NAHL: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 3-24-23 NAHL: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 3-24-23 NAHL: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 3-24-23 NAHL: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 3-24-23 NAHL: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 3-24-23 NAHL: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 3-24-23 NAHL: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 3-24-23 NAHL: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 3-24-23 NAHL: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 3-24-23