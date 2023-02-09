It’s been a busy week for several members of the Chippewa Steel.

Busy, but fun and important.

J.J. Grainda, Parker Gnos, Shawn Ramsey and Carter Wishart spent the earlier part of this week just outside Pittsburgh for the North American Hockey League’s Top Prospects tournament, an event that showcases the league’s top uncommitted college players in front of scouts.

The players and Chippewa Steel head coach Casey Mignone made the trip for games on Monday and Tuesday before returning to Chippewa Falls early Wednesday morning. The players represented the Midwest Division as the team lost to the South Division (7-3) and East Division (5-1) over the two days.

Mignone said there are fewer spots for players currently than in years past but the tournament still marks an important chance for players to get in front of coaches and show what they can do.

“There will be teams that are losing players to the (transfer) portal, to pro hockey that they will need older guys to come in and play next year,” Mignone said of the tournament. “It’s another opportunity for them to see a bunch of kids in person and reorganize some lists moving forward.”

Grainda scored a goal, Gnos and Ramsey played in both games and Wishart allowed seven goals while making 40 saves as a part of the two-day tournament.

“It was a great experience,” Gnos said. “Just going out and showing what you’ve got against all the other guys in the NAHL and meeting everybody else in the Midwest (Division). It was a really cool experience to have.”

Mignone also said another way for players to leave a lasting impact on potential college coaches would be to make a run in the playoffs.

“If you’re playing in May you might be in the second round of the playoffs, there may be only eight teams left playing hockey,” Mignone said. “If you’re on one of those teams and one of the main contributors on those teams, coaches will take a look at you.”

The trip came on the heels of Chippewa earning a pair of wins against Kenai River last Friday and Saturday in Chippewa Falls. The team scored a combined 11 goals in two wins over the Brown Bears while Wishart and Adam Gajan had stellar efforts in net in the victories.

January was a tough month for the Steel as the team lost five of its six games. But the team is hopeful last week’s effort can be the start of more wins and a strong postseason push with 21 games remaining in the regular season.

“It gives us a lot of hope going into these next couple weeks here,” Gnos said. “Obviously a huge playoff push right now but we’re playing good hockey and looking forward to what’s coming up.”

Steel forward Sam Rice was named as the NAHL Midwest Division Star of the Week after registering a hat trick in Friday’s 5-1 win and adding another goal in Saturday’s 6-2 triumph.

Chippewa (19-18-1-1) is seventh in the Midwest Division standings with 40 points, seven behind Janesville for the final playoff spot and also trailing Kenai River (44) and Anchorage (42) in the playoff chase.

The Steel now turn their attention to the Springfield Jr. Blues for a pair of games this Friday and Saturday at Chippewa Area Ice Arena. Springfield (19-19-1-0) is in last place in the Midwest Division, but only one point behind the Steel and has played well as of late.

“We’re playing a team in Springfield that’s technically in last place but arguably the hottest team in the division right now,” Mignone said. “(They) made some moves around the (trade) deadline so I think they’re improved. They’re one point behind us with one game in hand. They’re just as in it and anybody is. We’ve got a four-game set with them over these next two weekends and I’m just trying to reiterate to our team how important this next stretch of hockey is for us.”

Monday marked the league’s trade deadline and the Steel opted to stand pat. It’s a sharp contrast to a season ago when the team made a number of moves at the deadline to get younger with the Steel out of playoff contention. Mignone said movement around the league at the deadline in general was quiet with all but four teams in playoff contention with records of .500 or better.

Chippewa is one of those teams and begins the final third of its season with two home games this weekend — the last at Chippewa Area Ice Arena until March. Last Saturday’s victory brought 650 fans to the arena, the largest crowd for a game so far this season. This Friday’s game is youth hockey night and Saturday’s is the team’s Feed My People Food Drive where fans are asked to bring food items to donate to help the community.

