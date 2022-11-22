NAHL: Chippewa's Sylvester achieves long-time goal with commitment to University of Wisconsin

Chippewa Steel rookie defenseman Joey Sylvester realized a lifelong dream last week when he committed to play Division I college hockey for the University of Wisconsin.

The Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota, native made his commitment to the Badgers official in the latest stop of a whirlwind year for 17-year-old. Sylvester has one goal and seven assists in 16 games so far for the Steel, with four assists in his last three games.

“He’s a kid that offensively is super gifted and for him it’s just to continue to compete hard and defend and take pride in defending his own end and just be hard to play against,” Chippewa Steel coach Casey Mignone said of Sylvester. “I think that was a big reason why he decided to leave high school early and play junior hockey. He knew that was the area of his game that needed improvement and this is a level that would help him do that.”

Sylvester scored six goals and assisted on 13 others during his junior year at Cretin-Derham Hall, helping the Raiders reach the Class AA state tournament.

But Sylvester said it was his work this past summer that helped him make the biggest steps forward. Sylvester focused on off-ice endurance training with 5-7 weekly sessions to help his conditioning to be prepared for the rigors of junior hockey.

“We would do a lot of springs and running hills,” Sylvester said. “We would do mostly body weight workouts.”

Even though he was raised in the state of hockey, Sylvester said he knew from a young age when he was skating on the pond with his friends and father he wanted to be a Badger.

“I really loved the coaching staff,” Sylvester said of his college decision. “Once I stepped on campus I fell in love with the place. Ever since I was young, I always wanted to go there.”

Sylvester has made the transition from high school to the junior hockey ranks and credits the team and his billet family for keeping him focused and prepared for the challenges that have come. One of four rookie defensemen on the roster, Sylvester is tied with Shawn Ramsey for the scoring lead amongst team defensemen.

“We’re really happy for him and his family. It’s awesome,” Mignone said of Sylvester’s commitment. “The University of Wisconsin is obviously a great program, a great school. He’s an exciting young player.”

Mignone called Sylvester a “happy-go-lucky” jokester and a great teammate.

“He’s got high expectations for himself,” Mignone said of Sylvester. “(He) watched a lot of video and works on his game. He’s on the ice early, he’s on late. He loves hockey and he just wants to get better and he’s a great kid to have around.”

Mignone said Sylvester’s commitment to the Badgers may be the first of many to come in the next few weeks for the roster.

Chippewa picked up three points this past weekend with a 4-3 overtime loss to the Minnesota Wilderness on Friday before bouncing back with a 5-2 victory on Saturday at Chippewa Area Ice Arena. Slow starts have been a common theme for the Steel recently, and Mignone said after the team’s frigid beginning Friday, the squad played much better.

“Eventually it does feel like we get to our game,” Mignone said, “it’s just when and hopefully we’re not losing by too much when we find it.”

This week the Steel play three games with two road trips, starting Wednesday with another matchup against the Wilderness in Cloquet, Minnesota. After a Thanksgiving Thursday, the Steel then head north to play two against the Wisconsin Windigo in Eagle River.

Last weekend’s effort moved the Steel (13-8-1-0) into fourth place in the Midwest Division standings, just four points behind Kenai River and Fairbanks at the top.

“It’s fun. It’s an exciting time,” Mignone said. “Obviously we’re in a good spot. We have some games in hand over some guys above us so we want to take advantage of those.”