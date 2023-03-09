Strong play doesn’t always show up on the scoresheet.

But it has for Chippewa Steel rookie forward Peyton Platter in more recent weeks as the Eau Claire Memorial grad has emerged as another consistent contributor for the North American Hockey League squad.

Platter registered his second multi-goal game of his first full season in the league last Saturday as the Steel completed a weekend sweep of the Janesville Jets with a 3-1 victory at Chippewa Area Ice Arena. Platter had a season-high seven shots on goal as he found the back of the net twice late in the third period to help the Steel break open a tie game to pick up a crucial sweep in the Robertson Cup playoff race.

Kade Nielsen, Platter and former Eau Claire Memorial teammate Joe Kelly are the only three players on the Steel to play in all 47 games so far this season. Platter is the team’s leading rookie scorers with 23 total points and is fifth on the team overall with 14 goals.

“He’s been playing very well for us all year,” Chippewa coach Casey Mignone said of Platter. “He really has. It’s really nice to see it go in the net for him.”

Half of Platter’s goals have come in his last 11 games as the rookie has been able to adjust to the junior hockey schedule full time after playing three games with the team a season ago as he wrapped up his senior season with the Old Abes.

“I’ve definitely gotten more comfortable as the year has went on and at the beginning of the year it was obviously a little bit of a struggle but it’s gotten a lot easier and a lot more confidence and more time and space,” Platter said.

Platter tallied 62 goals and 77 assists across 92 games in four seasons with the Old Abes as he drew the attention of the nearby Steel.

“He’s long, he’s really tenacious on pucks,” Mignone said of Platter. “If he goes into the corner for a puck battle he’s coming out with it more times than not. He’s really smart and understand angling, positioning and where he needs to be (and) his hands are good. He just does everything really well.”

In more recent weeks Platter has moved from center to the wing, a spot he played plenty of in high school. Mignone called Platter a flexible player and said his anticipation to create rushes on offense helps him create. Even as a rookie, Platter has earned more responsibilities with the team as the season has gone on.

“He’s been reliable in his own end, that’s kind of why he’s been that second or third line center spot all year,” Mignone said of Platter.

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound Platter is one of three Eau Claire Memorial alums on the team along with Kelly and Carter Olson.

Chippewa picked up a vital four points with two wins over the Jets last weekend, also earning the Milkcan traveling trophy by winning the season series between the teams. Las weekend drew two of the largest crowds of the season to Chippewa Area Ice Arena as the hometown team gave fans plenty to cheer about.

“It was positive all around for us and the crowds were great,” Mignone said. “We’ve had some success at home here as of late which is nice. It’s fun to see these games the later in the season they get, it feels like it gets more important and it does but the points are still the same. We’re just trying to stay one day at a time and just find a way to get a little bit better.”

Chippewa’s six-game home winning streak is currently the longest in the league. The Steel have four more home games on the schedule with two against the Wisconsin Windigo on March 23 and 24 and two versus the Minnesota Wilderness to close out the regular season on April 14 and 15.

But up next the Steel have another road trip to Springfield, Ill. for two games versus the Jr. Blues on Friday and Saturday. Chippewa is 4-2 against its fellow Midwest Division foe and Platter said it’s important to continue the success the team had from last weekend as the Steel look to gain more points for the playoff race.

Chippewa (24-21-1-1) starts the week seventh out of eight teams in the Midwest Division, ahead of only Springfield (21-25-1-0). But the Steel have the division’s third best goal differential (plus-9) and are only three points out of a playoff spot with 13 games to go. Chippewa and Springfield have the most remaining games left with 13 total.

“The more games to play is really nice but also it is very important to take every game (as) really, really important,” Platter said.

Upcoming Games Date Matchup (Time) Friday Chippewa at Springfield (7:05 p.m.) Saturday Chippewa at Springfield (6:05 p.m.)

Standings Midwest Division Record (Points) Wisconsin Windigo 30-15-1-2 (63) Minnesota Wilderness 26-15-3-4 (59) Fairbanks Ice Dogs 26-19-5-0 (57) Kenai River Brown Bears 25-22-2-1 (53) Anchorage Wolverines 23-18-6-1 (53) Janesville Jets 21-20-5-4 (51) Chippewa Steel 24-21-1-1 (50) Springfield Jr. Blues 21-25-1-0 (43)

