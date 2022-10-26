NAHL: Eau Claire Memorial grads Kelly, Platter reunited again on same line for Chippewa Steel

Joe Kelly and Peyton Platter have grown up beside each other in the hockey rink.

Now the two Eau Claire Memorial graduates are teaming up together on the same line for the Chippewa Steel.

The Steel enter a three-game North American Hockey League series in Kenai River, Alaska this Thursday tied for second in Midwest Division in goals scored (49) and with the division’s best goal differential (plus-13). Both players have helped the cause with Kelly tied for fourth on the team with four goals and Platter tied for eighth with two. Kelly and Platter are on the same line, making life tough for opponents the same way they did for Big Rivers foes in recent years.

“It’s awesome,” Platter said of being reunited with Kelly. “I love playing with Joe and I’ve done it for a long time.”

“We have a lot of chemistry going back playing since we were like 10 years old together,” Kelly added. “Just that connection is stronger.”

Add in recent Eau Claire Memorial graduate Carter Olson and the Steel have a strong Old Abe presence.

“They obviously know each other well, all three of them especially Peyton and Joe,” Chippewa coach Casey Mignone said. “They’ve both been playing well. Peyton is starting to find his offensive game. We know that these first-year guys take a little bit of time to figure it out offensively but he’s been super reliable on the defensive side of the puck and playing a solid 200-foot game.”

Kelly is in his second season with the Steel, finishing fourth in goals scored (14) and sixth in total points (25) in 57 games a season ago. Platter is in his first full season with Chippewa and doesn’t have to look far to find advice for how to navigate the tough world of junior league hockey.

Platter scored his first goal in his 10th NAHL game, a 3-2 victory at Janesville on Oct. 7 — the same amount of games it took Kelly to net his first.

Kelly is one of three associate captains for the team this year and is someone Mignone expects to be a big part of the Steel for the foreseeable future.

“He’s a guy who has the ability to score in bunches and is a pretty streaky scorer,” Mignone said of Kelly. “We’re looking for a little more consistency from him in that aspect but he plays the game the right way. He’s a guy we can depend on in all situation. (He) plays hard.”

Kelly logged 129 total points across three seasons with the Old Abes before graduating in 2021. Platter had 139 points in four seasons of work with Eau Claire Memorial before he graduated this past year.

Kelly and Platter joined by Olson are the latest in a long line of Eau Claire Memorial players to go on to the next level to continue playing hockey. It’s a legacy they’re proud to play a part in.

“I think it means a lot to Memorial that we have so many guys moving on, especially kids recently,” Platter said.

“It just shows the younger kids in the program now it is possible to play at the junior level, the college level and it also helps our team draws our fans in having some local kids,” Kelly said.

Chippewa (9-6-0-0) concludes a two-week trip to Alaska with three games against the Kenai River Brown Bears this week. The Steel are fourth in the Midwest Division with 18 points, five back of the Brown Bears for first place in the standings. The excursion started last week by splitting two games against the Fairbanks Ice Dogs, falling in the first game 5-0 on Friday night before securing a 5-2 victory on Saturday night.