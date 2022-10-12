NAHL: Focus on nutrition helps Chippewa's Nielsen become one of league's top goal scorers

Kade Nielsen ended his first season in the North American Hockey League hungry to make a change.

A move to a healtier diet has suited the second-year Chippewa Steel forward well as he enters this week's games tied for the league lead in goals.

Nielsen is even with Maryland's Dimitry Kebreau for the top spot in the NAHL with 10 goals apiece. The 20-year-old forward scored one goal and assisted on another in Saturday's 5-4 win at Janesville as the Steel completed a two-game sweep.

“He’s super aggressive. He’s a confident kid," Chippewa coach Casey Mignone said. "I think every time he touches it he thinks he’s going to score, which is a great mindset to have if you’re going to score goals.”

Nielsen was acquired by trade from Minot in February and closed the season strong in Chippewa, scoring seven goals and assisting on seven others in 21 games. That sort of finish might have most players feeling good entering the offseason, but Nielsen knew where he needed to improve.

“No question the No. 1 thing was my weight," Nielsen said.

At this point a season ago, Nielsen said he weighed around 190 pounds and dropped into the low 180s by the end of the season. But a focus on improved nutrition to go with his already active life has moved him into the low 170s and added speed to his game while dropping fat.

“I’m extremely active,” Nielsen said. “My diet wasn’t good last year. Just eating not as clean, and my mom did a really good job this summer preparing healthy meals for me and that really got my speed back.”

Nielsen has successfully teamed up with fellow forwards Matthew Brille and Kazumo Sasaki in recent weeks. Brille is tied for Nielsen for the team lead in points (14) and is tied for third in the league in assists (10), while the rookie Sasaki has shown scoring punch with three goals in eight games.

“It’s awesome. We’re all pretty good playmakers that can find each other," Nielsen said of the combination. "Lately I’ve been the one that’s been on the scoring end of it, but that doesn’t really matter. Brille’s been putting it right on my tape all year. I’ve been with him since Day 1. I’ve never really had chemistry with a guy like him so far.”

Ryan Remick started the season with Nielsen and Brille before moving onto another line, and Mignone said as long as Nielsen, Brill and Sasaki keep finding the net, they will stay together.

“That group’s probably going to be together here for a little bit as long as they keep producing," Mignone said. "I think Kaz is dynamic offensively but has some things to learn defensively, and those two guys we use in all situations and can help Kaz in some of those aspects of his game.”

Mignone credited Nielsen not only for his work to improve his fitness, but also to be a leader on the team. Nielsen scored four goals in 10 games with the Minot Minotauros before being acquired by the Steel and had some early injuries that set him back in his first full season in the NAHL.

But now a year older, wiser and a little slimmer, Nielsen is showing his talent.

Others have already noticed as Nielsen has committed to play collegiately at Minnesota State University in Mankato. Nielsen is one of many college commits on the roster, but Mignone said despite his future being secure, the forward hasn't shown any sign of complacency.

“I think Kade knows and everyone we have knows that that until you’re at Mankato — or Maine or Brown where our guys are — until you’re putting that jersey on you better put on your best foot forward," Nielsen said. "I think that’s important for him to know and for all our guys to know. That’s the whole point why they’re here is to get those opportunities.”

Two wins in Janesville last week moved the Steel (7-4-0-0) into a tie for third place in the Midwest Division standings. Nielsen was pleased to see the depth on the team finding the net in the victories in Janesville. Peyton Platter scored his first NAHL goal as a part of Friday's 3-2 shootout victory and Sam Rice scored his first three goals of the season across the two victories.

Chippewa hosts the Springfield Jr. Blues on Friday and Saturday in 7 p.m. games at Chippewa Area Ice Arena. The Jr. Blues (3-6-0-0) are tied for seventh in the Midwest Division standings. The two games will be the last home games for the Steel until early November as the team heads north for a two-week Alaska trip next week.

Friday night at the barn is 80s and 90s night while Saturday is Halloween Costume Night.