The primary goal of junior hockey is for young athletes to earn the chance to continue with the sport in college.

The Chippewa Steel have had a number of players made commitments for the next level during this North American Hockey League season, but thus far leading scorer Sam Rice isn't among them. Entering play this week, Rice is ninth in the NAHL in total points (57) including 27 goals, a mark tied for ninth in the league.

No uncommitted player in the league has more points than Rice as he is tied with Northeast's Jake Larusso.

This year is the first full season in the NAHL for Rice, who joined the team for the end of the regular season last year after finishing up his high school career at Prior Lake, Minn. in the state tournament. It hasn't taken long for Rice to become a go-to player for a Steel team on the verge of qualifying for the playoffs for the first time since moving to Chippewa Falls in 2018.

Success for Rice and the team have been intertwined in recent months as both are firing on all cylinders entering two games against the Fairbanks Ice Dogs on Friday and Saturday to cap the team's two-week Alaska trip.

Rice is a three-time Midwest Division Star of the Week including two times since the end of January. The 5-foot-9, 161-pound Rice has 30 points in Chippewa's last 23 games. Rice scored his 27th goal of the season in Sunday's 6-2 win in Anchorage, a victory that moved Chippewa into third place in the Midwest Division standings with two weeks to go.

While Rice's offensive prowess is easy to see in the stats, it's his all-around game that makes him so valuable.

“I think his 200-foot play is the biggest asset that he brings," Chippewa coach Casey Mignone said of Rice. "He’s unbelievably responsible and solid at his own end and then he has the ability to create and has got a good shot. He’s got a nose for the puck and nose for the net. He’s not afraid of anything. He might be a little bit undersized but he’s a fierce competitors and he just gives you everything you’re looking for from your number one center and he’s been outstanding.”

Earlier this week Rice was named the NAHL's Forward of the Month after posting 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) in nine games to help the playoff push.

“I think that’s something I take pride in, having that 200-foot game and being able to play on both ends," Rice said. "Obviously last year coming here at the end of the year it helped a lot, got me ready for this year. It’s been going my way I guess.”

Adam Gajan was named the NAHL's Goaltender of the Month after stopped 93 percent of shots faced with a 2.06 goals against average in the previous month. Rookie forward Kazumo Sasaki earned Midwest Division Star o the Week honors after scoring four goals including a hat trick over last week's three games.

So far 10 Steel players have committed to colleges including nine at the Division 1 level with J.J. Grainda announcing his commitment this week to Stonehill College. But Rice isn't one of them. Mignone said the current landscape of college sports makes it tougher right now for players to find teams with many college players opting to use their extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s a weird time but the other thing that I think that is so impressive about him is he hasn’t really brought it up," Mignone said. "He hasn’t talked about it. He’s not really stressed about it. We just ask him to go out there and play and do the best he can and hopefully it’ll take care of itself and I believe that it will.”

The belief for Rice is continued success for his team will ultimately lead to opportunity at the next level.

“I try not to worry about it too much," Rice said of his potential college prospects. "I know I’ve still got some time and I just know the success of the team is going to determine how many guys move on and play at the next level. That’s just how I’ve been thinking about it.”

Chippewa (30-22-1-3) strengthen its playoff resume by taking two of three games over the Wolverines. The Steel exited last weekend with 64 points, one in front of Kenai River (63) for the fourth and final playoff spot with a little breathing room over Fairbanks (61) and Anchorage (59).

But two games in Fairbanks this Friday and Saturday serve as a de facto playoff series for the Ice Dogs. One more good weekend could wrap up Chippewa's first playoff berth before the team closes the regular season with two games against playoff-bound Minnesota on April 14 and 15 at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.

