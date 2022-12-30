NAHL: Frandina returns to add experience to Chippewa Steel defensemen group as second half of season starts

A lot has changed since Sam Frandina left Chippewa Falls at the end of last year’s North American Hockey League season.

But as Frandina returns to town, he’s happy to see the progress the Chippewa Steel have made and is eager to add a boost to a team firmly in the playoff hunt.

The defenseman will serve a vital role down the stretch as a veteran on a squad with a young but talented core. Frandina has already made an impact, assisting on a goal in his return on Dec. 9 before scoring six days later.

“Happy to have him back,” Chippewa coach Casey Mignone said of Frandina’s return. “Obviously lengthens out our D core again, had some experience here. Played quite a bit in the USHL this year.”

A St. Lawrence University commit, Frandina scored six goals and assisted on 17 others in 43 games a season ago with the Steel before moving up the tier-I United States Hockey League with the Madison Capitols. There, Frandina had one goal and six assists in 19 games for the Capitols. The chance to return to Chippewa was on the table, and Frandina has been eager to embrace it.

“Going up to Madison was a good experience for me,” Frandina said. “They really do things right up there, and it wasn’t ending up working out as the right situation for me so I decided to come back here and I’m excited to be here.”

A defensemen group with four rookies could always use more experience, and that’s what Frandina provides. His return comes at a key time as rookie University of Wisconsin commit Joey Sylvester is out for the season after undergoing shoulder surgery recently.

Mignone said Frandina’s energy is contagious, and the defensemen said he’s excited to work with the talented blue liners.

“Being a leader in the locker room is something I’ve tried to work on and showing the ropes a little bit. They’ve been really great,” Frandina said.

Another future Badger has led the Steel defensemen group in scoring in the first half as Shawn Ramsey has posted one goal and 11 assists in 29 games, followed by rookies Sylvester (one goal, eight assists) and Zach Sondreal (two goals, five assists). Veteran Parker Gnos has two goals and four assists in 29 games, while Bryceon Lago, Mason Johnson and Will Killoran have each played in at least 22 games.

“The hockey IQ is off the charts with our D core and the rest of the guys out there,” Frandina said. “I think we’re a really smart team, and we can all skate the puck well.”

Adam Gajan is another member of the Chippewa Steel making news this week as the rookie goaltender is representing his home country of Slovakia well in the 2023 IIHF World Junior Champoinships in Canada. Gajan stopped 33 of 36 shots for Slovakia in Wednesday’s 6-3 upset victory over the United States. Slovakia is back in action on Friday against Latvia.

A University of Minnesota-Duluth commit, Gajan was 8-7-0-1 in 16 games with the Steel, stopping 92% of shots faced with a 2.74 goals against average. Gajan is currently on loan to the Green Bay Gamblers of the USHL and will return to Chippewa Falls later in the year. It’s been a surreal experience for Mignone and the Steel seeing Gajan’s quick ascent ever since the team selected the goaltender with the 28th overall pick in this past summer’s NAHL Draft.

“We’re really happy and proud for him,” Mignone said of Gajan. “It’s crazy what opportunities this league can bring you. He comes here as a kid with really no level of interest at all and in four months he’s found himself committed to the University of Minnesota-Duluth, locked in to play for Green Bay (in the USHL) next year and as the starting goalie for the national world junior team.”

Saturday’s 5 p.m. matchup against the Fairbanks Ice Dogs is the lone game of the week for Chippewa and just one of two home games for the team overall until the end of January. Chippewa lost a pair of home games before the Christmas break to Kenai River with the team’s most recent game on Dec. 16 drawing 600 fans to Chippewa Area Ice Arena — the biggest home crowd of the season.

Saturday’s New Year’s Eve tilt with the Ice Dogs begins the second half of the season, and Chippewa is firmly in the hunt for the franchise’s first Robertson Cup playoff berth. Chippewa is fourth in the division with 34 points and has a 16-12-1-1 record at the halfway mark. It’s a busy battle for the top-four positions with the division-leading Minnesota Wilderness and seventh-place Wisconsin Windigo separated by just nine points.

“Playing in front of a full house, it’s a meaningful experience for the boys,” Mignone said of the team’s most recent home game. “It just speaks to how much they’re connected in the community and what a potential playoff might look like here in Chippewa (and it) is really exciting.”

