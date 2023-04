The Chippewa Herald’s “Get To Know” series focuses on learning some common (and uncommon) things about members of the Chippewa Steel.

This week’s installment shines a spotlight on defenseman Joey Peters.

The first-year defenseman has played in 26 games for the Steel and has three assists so far. Peters dished out his most recent assist in last Friday's 6-3 win in Anchorage to start the Steel's two-week trip in Alaska. The 6-foot-4, 209-pound lefty is currently tied for seventh on the team at plus-7 and also has a team-high 78 penalty minutes.

Hometown: St. Louis, Mo.

Favorite Hockey Memory: Winning 18u nationals last year

Favorite Hockey Player: Keith Yandle

Favorite Non-Hockey Athlete: Albert Pujols

Favorite Food: Steak

Favorite Musician: George Strait or Zach Bryan

Favorite Movie: Catch Me If You Can

Favorite TV Show: Ozark

Favorite Hobby Outside Hockey: Hanging out with family or friends

If I didn’t Play Hockey, I Would: Play baseball

A Unique Fact About Myself Is: I broke both my arms at the same time in kindergarten

One Day I Want To Be: A father

Favorite Thing I’ve Discovered About Chippewa Falls: Chippewa Family Restaurant

