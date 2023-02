The veteran Gnos has played 96 games for the Chippewa Steel since the start of last season. The 6-foot-2, 194-pound defenseman had five goals and 15 assists while playing in all sixty games a season ago. This year Gnos has two goals and six assists in 36 games with a plus-7. Gnos scored his first goal against the Minnesota Wilderness on Nov. 19 and his second also against the Wilderness on Dec. 9.