The Chippewa Herald’s “Get To Know” series focuses on learning some common (and uncommon) things about members of the Chippewa Steel.

This week’s installment shines a spotlight on defenseman Will Killoran.

The first-year defenseman has played in 44 of Chippewa's 47 games so far this season. Killoran has assisted on six goals with 59 total shots on goals with a plus-1 plus-minus for the Steel. The 6-foot-3, 194-pounder had one assist in last Friday's 3-2 victory over the Janesville Jets at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.

Hometown: Charlestown, Mass.

Favorite Hockey Memory: Senior year of high school

Favorite Hockey Player: Zdeno Chara

Favorite Non-Hockey Athlete: Tom Brady

Favorite Food: Cheeseburgers

Favorite Musician: Ariana Grande

Favorite Movie: The Shawshank Redemption

Favorite TV Show: Breaking Bad

Favorite Hobby Outside Hockey: Cooking

If I didn’t Play Hockey, I Would: Travel the world

A Unique Fact About Myself Is: I can say the alphabet backwards

One Day I Want To Be: A restaurant owner

Favorite Thing I’ve Discovered About Chippewa Falls: Kwik Trip