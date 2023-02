The rookie Sondreal has played in 35 games so far this season for the Steel. Sondreal has two goals and eight assists with 50 total shots and a plus-1. The 6-foot, 181-pound native Minnesotan had two assists in Chippewa’s most recent game, a 6-2 win over Kenai River last Saturday. Sondreal scored both of his goals so far in October — Oct. 14 versus Springfield and Oct. 29 against Kenai River.